CyberPublicity has been ranked 56th on the list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019!

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Over the last five years, CyberPublicity's revenue has grown by 1552%, which made it possible for the business and its team of 27 advisors to be ranked on the Growth 500 list which lists the fastest growing businesses in Canada.

Created in 2011 by two young Montreal entrepreneurs, Benjamin Paradis and Kevin Perry, CyberPublicity distinguished itself by constantly innovating and providing "Outside The Box" solutions to its clients.

"Since the beginnings of CyberPublicity, we've grown built on our foundation with a team of best in class advisors. Our reputation on the market is the result of the personality, engagement, and expertise of the men and women who make up our team. CyberPublicity is proud to be the only SMB specialized advertising agency to be on the Growth 500 list! I want to thank our customers, especially those who have been on board since the beginning, for trusting us to help them achieve growth day after day" - Benjamin Paradis, Founder.

"In creating CyberPublicity, we saw an opportunity to improve traditional business models. to break the wheel, to increase productivity, and to optimise the customer experience for SMB's. Five years ago, the number of employees at CyberPublicity could be counted on one hand. This ranking shows that the creativity of our team, as well as all their efforts over the last five years have borne fruit. Today, our ambition is to have over 100 employees in Quebec in the very short term." - Kevin Perry, Founder.

"CyberPublicity uses strategies that have been used only for enterprise level customers in the past. By adapting them to our clients' reality, we've been able to initiate a wind of change. This ranking shows the evolution of the business. It took a lot of courage to invest where no competitor had seen potential, and the efforts we've deployed over the last few years have been successful. Thanks to partners such as Google, as well as to our devout employees, we've been able to achieve this vision." - Yury Sapko, Director of Sales.

This distinction is one of many that CyberPublicity has achieved over the last few years. They include, among others, Consumer's Choice Award for 2018 and for 2019, Great Place To Work for 2019, and Google Partner Premier.

"CyberPublicity has been created on one basic principle: to put the human being at the heart of its strategy. By placing the human at the heart of innovation, their story is an introduction to a great way to build a prosperous business today" - Julio Gazanini, Human Resources Business Partner.

In order to support its fast growth, CyberPublicity continues its rise in Québec by enlarging it's Montreal offices and by opening an additional office in Mirabel in early 2020. The business shines more and more outside of Quebec as well, with the signing of important international partnerships with local agencies.

