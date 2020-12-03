CyberHatch Incubator & Accelerator to Grow Cybersecurity Talent in New Brunswick

Cohorts of five companies will enter CyberHatch at a time, with four cohorts expected per year. Eligible companies will be start-ups or scale-ups, specifically those involved in the development of secure technologies for the protection of critical infrastructure. Companies from anywhere in the world are invited to apply, and those who qualify will relocate their founders and executives to New Brunswick to work, collaborate and have their technologies tested and validated at the Cyber Centre.

In addition to funding and technology validation, CyberHatch will connect participating companies with CyberNB's Critical Infrastructure Protection Network (CIPnet), a pan-Canadian group that will help them find partners and opportunities to grow, increase lines of business, and access new export opportunities.

"We are so pleased to launch the CyberHatch program to foster cybersecurity innovation and talent in New Brunswick," said Tyson Johnson, CEO of CyberNB. "CyberHatch will bring global organizations to our province, create high-paying jobs, and see millions in investment from new revenue sources to grow this already thriving sector."

"With over $110 million dollars being allocated to 200+ companies from across our global eco-system every year, we are excited to partner with CyberHatch to open up eastern Canada's potential in digital resiliency and critical infrastructure protection initiatives," said Ozan Isinak, President, Keiretsu Forum Canada.

"One of our mandates through this relationship will be to leverage our international presence to identify and guide companies into New Brunswick for incubation and scale. At the same time, we hope to identify local and regional companies that have the potential to raise capital through our world-wide network of accredited investors."

Start-up and scale-up organizations that are interested in joining the inaugural CyberHatch cohort are invited to submit their applications at cybernb.ca/cyberhatch .

About CyberNB

CyberNB was founded in 2016 to fill a crucial gap in Canada's cybersecurity ecosystem, providing a single overarching organization working on behalf of all stakeholders. Today, CyberNB has an extensive national and international network of partners and collaborators in business, government and academia. A dynamic non-profit, CyberNB is a connector and multiplier for the collective advancement of Canada's booming cybersecurity sector. Most recently, it launched CIPnet, a membership program, and Canada's most extensive network of cybersecurity stakeholders for critical infrastructure protection. Learn more at www.cybernb.ca

SOURCE CyberNB

For further information: CyberNB Media Contact, Helen Jamer, Marketing Director, [email protected], 1.506.429.8500

Related Links

https://cybernb.ca/

