CyberCatch Signs Up Record Number of Customers In Month of July 2023 from Critical Industry Segments for its AI-enabled Cybersecurity Compliance Solution and Advanced Cyber Risk Mitigation Services

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it signed up a record number of customers from a variety of critical industry segments in North America in the month of July 2023, totaling approximately $400,000 CAD in sales bookings.

The customers in U.S. and Canada ranged from a large medical healthcare provider, higher educational institution, regional economic development corporation, law firm, technology company, housing development authority, private-equity firm, wealth management and investment advisory firm, employee benefits consulting firm to construction industry trade association.

The customers signed up for the company's industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution and / or advanced cybersecurity services such as a cybersecurity maturity assessment and advanced red-team penetration test.

The company is also pleased to announce it generated over $4,000,000 CAD in new sales pipeline from demand generation marketing activities in the month of July 2023, to add to the current $10,000,000 CAD sales pipeline.

Both the record sales and pipeline generation was from direct sales and marketing activities.

"We are delighted with the direct sales and demand generation marketing success and thrilled to finish the current fiscal year strong with a record month in new sales bookings and pipeline in July 2023. We are expecting continued sales bookings growth each month in the new fiscal year as we continue to execute and stay focused on accelerated sales growth, especially as we complement our direct sales efforts with key large sales distribution partners we have signed up and are activating and will sign up additional ones in the coming months," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "We are excited with the market demand and sales momentum with prospects and customers in a variety of critical industry segments and look forward to seeing the sales bookings convert into annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in the new fiscal year."

"We have a unique value proposition that enables our customers to take their cyber risk management to the next level with our AI-enabled comprehensive solution and advanced cybersecurity services to mitigate cyber risk continuously and keep our customers not only in compliance, but also one step ahead of rapidly increasing cyber threats," continued Sai Huda.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

