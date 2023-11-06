CyberCatch Launches Innovative Solution For Over 30 Million SMBs in North America To Help Thwart The Two Primary Ways Cyber Attackers Are Successful

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution provider of continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative solution, focused on small and medium businesses (SMBs), to thwart the two primary ways attackers break in, install ransomware and steal data.

Eighty two percent (82%) of SMB websites and Internet-facing IT assets have vulnerabilities, according to CyberCatch's Small and Medium Businesses Vulnerabilities Report (SMBVR), which involved scans of over 19,000 SMBs in North America. The vulnerabilities detected range from spoofing, clickjacking, session riding among others and involve flaws or weaknesses in code or mistakes in configurations in websites or web applications that attackers are exploiting.

Additionally, seventy four percent (74%) of data breaches are caused by human errors, according to Verizon's Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), which examined over 16,000 cybersecurity incidents. These errors range from downloading malware via a malicious attachment or link in a spear phishing email to using poor passwords to failing to configure a server or web application correctly to committing mistakes in the code in a webpage or website, among a myriad of human errors, that attackers are also exploiting.

CyberCatch's new solution comprises of:

CyberXray, which simulates an attackers scan and automatically and continuously detects vulnerabilities in websites and Internet-facing IT assets, and shows how to fix before an attacker can find and exploit.

CyberSavvyIQ, which teaches every single employee how attackers think, behave and exploit vulnerabilities and human errors, via an immersive virtual reality learning game, based on recent, actual cyberattacks, so the human avoids making errors and instead becomes a strong human firewall.

The SaaS solution is optimal for the over 30 million SMBs in North America since there is nothing to install, simple to activate, easy to use and instantly delivers results.

"CyberCatch is once again at the forefront with an innovative solution. The solution is highly effective by precisely targeting the two weaknesses that attackers are exploiting and enables SMBs to become cyber smart, gain the upper hand and mitigate cyber risk effectively. We have also made the solution most affordable for SMBs," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

To see a demo, visit the CyberCatch solution website.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-866-753-2923

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CyberCatch