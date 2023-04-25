CyberCatch Announces Engagement of Consultants for Investor Marketing and Communications Activities, and Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ) announces that it has entered into (i) consulting agreements with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") and Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to carry out investor marketing and communications activities for the Company; and (ii) a market making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to buy and sell securities of the Company to facilitate trading.

Market One Agreement

Market One's engagement is for a term of nine (9) months. Market One will provide services including investor lead generation buildout, a social media campaign, banner ads and articles. The Company will pay Market One a fee of C$262,500 inclusive of tax for the services provided. The Market One Agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

Market One is a marketing agency for public companies with offices in Vancouver and Toronto. It offers a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets. Market One does not have (i) a relationship with the Company other than by virtue of providing the services under the Market One agreement, or (ii) any interest in the Company or its securities, or the right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Hybrid Agreement

Hybrid's engagement is for an initial period of twelve (12) months. Hybrid will provide capital markets advisory services, including call and email campaigns to qualified investment professionals. The Company will pay Hybrid C$90,000 plus applicable tax for the capital market advisory services and a monthly fee of C$15,000 plus tax during the initial period, inclusive of all costs and charges incurred by Hybrid in connection with performing the services. Hybrid will defer future payments of the monthly fee until the Company announces its next financing. If the Company does not complete a financing during the Initial Hybrid Term, Hybrid will issue an invoice upon completion of the initial period for C$165,000 plus tax.

Upon expiration of the initial period, the Hybrid Agreement will automatically renew for successive six (6) month periods unless written notice is provided to Hybrid by the Company at least thirty (30) days prior. If the term is extended, the Company will pay Hybrid a monthly fee of $22,500 plus tax. The Hybrid Agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

Hybrid is a marketing company with offices in both Toronto and Montreal. Hybrid offers comprehensive coverage of both the Canadian and U.S. markets. Hybrid creates a proprietary, customized database tailored to its clients to optimize investor marketing campaigns. Hybrid does not have (i) a relationship with the Company other than by virtue of providing the services under the Hybrid agreement, or (ii) any interest in the Company or its securities, or the right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ITG Agreement

ITG's engagement is for an initial period of three (3) months. ITG will buy and sell securities of the Company to facilitate trading, or liquidity, in those securities, and present the Company's management with a monthly report of trading activity and ITG's actions. The Company will pay ITG C$6,000 plus tax on the first business day of every month during which the ITG Agreement is outstanding based on an invoice presented by ITG.

Upon expiration of the initial period, the ITG Agreement will automatically renew for subsequent one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior. The ITG Agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

ITG is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. ITG does not have (i) a relationship with the Company other than by virtue of providing the services under the ITG Agreement, or (ii) any interest in the Company or its securities, or the right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

[email protected]

SOURCE CyberCatch