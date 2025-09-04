Cybeats Technologies Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats" or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Please refer to the unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended June 30, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information.

Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025") with comparatives for the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024"):

Revenue in Q2 2025 was $744,664 versus $492,331 in Q2 2024, an increase of 51% or $252,333 . This growth was due to the addition of new customers and the expansion of our existing customers.

versus in Q2 2024, an increase of 51% or . This growth was due to the addition of new customers and the expansion of our existing customers. Net loss in Q2 2025 was $(856,431) , versus a loss of $(2,261,534) in Q2 2024, an improvement of $1,405,103 or 164%. The reduction in net loss was due to operational efficiencies.

, versus a loss of in Q2 2024, an improvement of or 164%. The reduction in net loss was due to operational efficiencies. Cash at June 30, 2025 was $146,108 an increase of $111,009 from $35,099 at the end of fiscal 2024. Subsequent to the quarter ending, the Company closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $3,237,000 .

was an increase of from at the end of fiscal 2024. Subsequent to the quarter ending, the Company closed a private placement for gross proceeds of . The chart below shows quarterly revenue for the past 2 years. Quarterly revenue continued to increase as a result of expanded use of the Company's software and by existing customers and onboarding of new customers.

Operational Highlights in the Quarter

Expanded Market Reach with SBOM Consumer : Introduced asset management capabilities for IT and OT environments, now in pilots with a U.S. defense agency and Orange S.A., enabling continuous monitoring, compliance automation, and third-party risk management at scale.

: Introduced asset management capabilities for IT and OT environments, now in pilots with a U.S. defense agency and Orange S.A., enabling continuous monitoring, compliance automation, and third-party risk management at scale. Expanded Enterprise Contract with Emerson : Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), a global leader in industrial automation, doubled its use of Cybeats' SBOM Studio, marking the third expansion of the relationship and reinforcing strong client adoption, recurring revenue growth, and Cybeats' role as a key supplier in securing the software supply chain.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), a global leader in industrial automation, doubled its use of Cybeats' SBOM Studio, marking the third expansion of the relationship and reinforcing strong client adoption, recurring revenue growth, and Cybeats' role as a key supplier in securing the software supply chain. Renewed and Expanded U.S. Government Contract : Cybeats renewed and expanded its contract with a major U.S. security agency, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in government cybersecurity and highlighting growing demand for SBOM solutions in national security and critical infrastructure.

Cybeats renewed and expanded its contract with a major U.S. security agency, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in government cybersecurity and highlighting growing demand for SBOM solutions in national security and critical infrastructure. AI-Powered Innovation and Global Recognition : Launched Magic Link , an AI-enhanced SBOM Studio feature that streamlines software risk management, and selected to join Canada's U.K. Cybersecurity Market Development Mission, aligning with the U.K.'s new Software Security Code of Practice.

Launched , an AI-enhanced SBOM Studio feature that streamlines software risk management, and selected to join U.K. Cybersecurity Market Development Mission, aligning with the U.K.'s new Software Security Code of Practice. Expanded Fortune 500 Contract : Renewed and expanded SBOM Studio license by 34% with a Fortune 500 water infrastructure company, extending coverage across global treatment plants, pumping stations, and cloud platforms, reinforcing Cybeats' recurring revenue growth and 148% net revenue retention.

Renewed and expanded SBOM Studio license by 34% with a Fortune 500 water infrastructure company, extending coverage across global treatment plants, pumping stations, and cloud platforms, reinforcing Cybeats' recurring revenue growth and 148% net revenue retention. EU Regulatory Tailwinds: European Union formally adopts Cyber-Crisis Management Blueprint mandating SBOM data exchange across 27 member states, creating a unified market opportunity and reinforcing Cybeats' positioning as a leading SBOM compliance and analytics platform.

Subsequent Events

Strengthened Balance Sheet : Settled $1.5M of indebtedness and converted $1.4M of debentures into equity, reducing debt and positioning Cybeats for commercial growth and scale-up.

Settled of indebtedness and converted of debentures into equity, reducing debt and positioning Cybeats for commercial growth and scale-up. Closed $3.2M Financing: Completed LIFE offering of 32.4M units, providing growth capital to accelerate commercial scale-up, R&D, and working capital.

"Cybeats continues to demonstrate its leadership in software supply chain security, with SBOM Studio and our newly launched SBOM Consumer driving enterprise-wide adoption across critical infrastructure, industrial, and regulated sectors," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "During the quarter we saw multiple expansions with key clients, highlighting the strength of our land-and-expand model. Cybeats is actively expanding market reach, and building strategic partnerships, including channel and white-label opportunities, to accelerate growth. With enhanced product capabilities, high customer retention, and closing of a successful $3.2M financing post the quarter, we are well-positioned to scale and deliver sustained long-term growth."

Business Outlook

SBOM Studio continues to gain adoption across critical infrastructure and industrial control system sectors, with global leaders like Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Johnson Controls annually expanding deployments. Growing regulatory momentum, including the EU Cyber Resilience Act, NIS2, and new ENISA cyber-crisis frameworks, position the management and surveillance of SBOMs as mandatory compliance artifacts, further accelerating market adoption.

Commercially launched in early 2025, SBOM Consumer expands Cybeats' reach beyond software producers to software-consuming organizations by delivering enterprise-wide, asset-level visibility into third-party applications, connected devices, and embedded components, addressing one of cybersecurity's longest-standing blind spots. The April 2025 release of expanded capabilities, including full integration with enterprise asset management systems, provides OT and IT teams with a powerful new way to link SBOMs directly to digital or physical assets, enabling real-time risk monitoring and operational decision-making.

Together, SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer significantly expand Cybeats' addressable market into highly regulated verticals such as telecom, automotive, healthcare, energy, finance, and national security, while the Company continues to drive growth through both expansions with existing clients and the addition of new enterprise and government customers.

Looking ahead Cybeats is working on new partnerships that can add new sales capabilities and drive more rapid expansion into new customers and end markets. The Company also has the strongest pipeline in its history with potential customers in all stages of advancement including POC, planned POC and pilots.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT, OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary StatementExcept for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of its recent offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

