Cybeats Technologies Corp. Announces Multi-Year Contract Extension with Schneider Electric

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats" or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces a multi-year contract extension with Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. This renewal covers the licensing of Cybeats' SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer solutions, building upon an initial multi-year contract with Schneider Electric that started in November 2022.

"The evolving landscape of software supply chain security requires innovative solutions," said Cassie Crossley, VP of Supply Chain Security at Schneider Electric. "By leveraging Cybeats' SBOM Studio, we have strengthened our ability to manage software vulnerabilities, enhance compliance, and ensure the operational reliability that our companies and stakeholders depend on."

"This renewal represents more than continued success. It reaffirms the shared vision that drives meaningful progress in our industry. It validates Cybeats' commitment to innovation, growth, and lasting partnerships built on trust and execution. Our focus remains on listening, evolving, and shaping the future of software supply chain security together with those who share our mission," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats . "Securing this renewal from our design partner highlights the organic growth potential within our existing customer base. At the same time, with regulatory deadlines fast approaching, we are seeing accelerating demand and a growing pipeline of new opportunities as software supply chain security becomes a top priority for both enterprise and government organizations."

This renewal marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between Cybeats and one of its major enterprise design partners. It highlights the increasing demand for software supply chain security solutions in the industrial control systems ("ICS") sector. As part of its Software Bill of Materials ("SBOM") adoption practices, Schneider Electric conducted an internal case study that found Cybeats helped reduce developer effort in vulnerability tracking by more than 50%, saving hundreds of staff hours and significantly accelerating the identification of vulnerable software components. Watch Schneider Electric's feature 1 on software supply chain security and SBOM adoption, highlighting their collaboration with Cybeats.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation, and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI-enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers. We are a people company with an ecosystem of 160,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT, OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.

1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trjjcTscg-o

Justin Leger, CEO, Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266), Email: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, Phone: (905) 667-6761, Email: [email protected]