Cybeats Appoints Cybersecurity Expert, Chris Hughes, to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is pleased to appoint Chris Hughes, a renowned cybersecurity industry leader, to its Advisory Board.

Chris co-founded Aquia Inc.1, and brings decades of cyber expertise to the Cybeats Advisory Board, including from areas such as cloud, DevSecOps, software supply chain security and software bill of materials (SBOM). Mr. Hughes is the author of the recently published book by Wiley titled "Software Transparency", which focuses on software supply chain security and SBOMs.

"I am honored to join the Cybeats Advisory Board, and admire the company's accomplishments in delivering a product that meets the needs of leading enterprises across several industry verticals," said Chris Hughes, Aquia Co-Founder.

"Working with highly respected industry leaders like Chris is a testament to Cybeats' traction and growing impact within the cybersecurity industry. We are honoured to have him on board, given his tremendous track record and leadership in the field. We are committed to providing comprehensive SBOM solutions for addressing the critical software supply chain needs of enterprises worldwide, and with the support of Chris our contribution will be even more impactful," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats.

About Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes has 20 years of IT security experience, and is an Acceleration Economy Analyst focusing on Cybersecurity. Chris is the Co-Founder and current CISO of Aquia Inc., a platform specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services that aims to solve the world's most pressing and complex cybersecurity challenges. Chris also hosts a podcast, 'Resilient Cyber', which brings listeners discussions from a variety of Cybersecurity and Information Technology (IT) subject matter experts across the Public and Private domains from a variety of industries.2

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com .

