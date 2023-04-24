Cybeats Announces Participation in RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company")(CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is pleased to announce its attendance at the RSA Conference, the world's most renowned IT security conference and exposition which attracts over 50,000 attendees every year and more than 700 speakers and exhibitors. The Cybeats team will be present throughout the event from April 24 to April 27, 2023, and is notably hosting its second annual 'SBOM Meetup' event that is sold out.1

"We are excited to return after last year's RSA conference led to several meetings that ultimately resulted in commercial contracts. The RSA conference enables Cybeats to establish valuable connections with leading technology and cybersecurity organizations, further enhancing our rapidly growing commercial pipeline." said Bob Lyle, CRO, Cybeats. "Our SBOM Meetup tonight will contribute to expanding Cybeats' presence within the cybersecurity community, encouraging collaboration and sparking valuable discussions on the crucial role of SBOM management solutions."

2nd Annual 'SBOM Meetup' Hosted by Cybeats

On the evening of April 24, 2023, Cybeats will host its second annual 'SBOM Meetup' in San Francisco alongside the RSA Conference. This meetup invites IT security professionals and SBOM enthusiasts to participate in engaging discussions on software supply chain and cybersecurity topics, and is co-sponsored by Cybeats' partner, Veracode2.

'The World on SBOMs' - Linux Foundation3

Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2023, 9:40 AM - 10:30 AM PT

Kate Stewart, Linux Foundation's VP of Dependable Embedded Systems, and Chris Blask4, cybersecurity expert and Chief Evangelist for Cybeats, will explore the significance of software supply chain transparency through SBOMs. They will address the need for system-level transparency in risk management and the benefits of effective SBOM implementation, such as improved IP control, reduced operational costs, and stronger business relationships. Stewart has over 30 years of experience, contributing to projects like SPDX, ELISA, and Zephyr, while Blask, with 25 years of experience, invented one of the first firewalls and the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) structure, and founded numerous cybersecurity organizations.

'It Takes a Village to Reduce Software Risk' - Roundtable by Veracode5

Wednesday April 26, 7:30 am - 9:00 am PT

During RSA, Veracode will host an interactive panel discussion on managing cybersecurity compliance mandates and enabling teams to collaborate on implementing solutions. This event is co-sponsored by Veracode and features Allan Friedman, who leads SBOM initiatives for CISA, along with experts from Veracode's partners: AWS, Optiv, ServiceNow, Coalfire, and Cybeats' CTO, Dmitry Raidman. The industry leaders will explore strategies to reduce software risk and strengthen cybersecurity practices.

"As we prepare for our upcoming RSA Conference and the SBOM Meetup, we anticipate the opportunity to connect with fellow cybersecurity experts, showcase our innovative solutions, and collaborate to address the complex challenges in supply chain security and the SBOM space. This prestigious RSA event serves as a platform for growth, learning, and industry engagement, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and be part of the ongoing conversation around securing the software supply chain," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

