Cybeats and Keysight Partner to OEM Cybeats' SBOM Platform for Software Supply Chain Security

TORONTO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats" or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF), a leading provider of software supply-chain security and SBOM management solutions, announces a partnership with Keysight Technologies ("Keysight") (NYSE: KEYS), a global leader in design, emulation, and test solutions. Through the partnership, Keysight will OEM and sell Cybeats' SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer as the Keysight SBOM Manager platform. Keysight is already applying Cybeats' SBOM Studio in customer environments, with early commercial activity demonstrating demand for integrated SBOM-driven security and assurance workflows across complex product ecosystems. The partnership also allows Cybeats to resell Keysight binary analysis.

The partnership brings together Cybeats' SBOM and Vulnerability lifecycle management platform with Keysight's deep expertise in binary analysis, SBOM generation capability, and security validation and assurance. The partnership enhances customers' ability to translate SBOM data into actionable security and compliance outcomes. Together, the companies aim to help organizations operating in highly regulated, safety-critical environments improve visibility into software components, manage third-party risk, and meet complex, evolving regulatory and customer requirements.

"As regulatory and customer expectations evolve, SBOMs are no longer just compliance artifacts; they must be operationalized across validation, assurance, and life cycle management," said Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight's Network Test and Security Solutions. "By integrating Cybeats' lifecycle capabilities with Keysight's deep binary analysis and validation technologies, we are enabling customers to move from static transparency to continuous software risk intelligence."

"Keysight works with organizations that operate in highly complex and security-sensitive environments," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats. "Working closely with Keysight reinforces the importance of treating SBOMs as living operational assets rather than static documents. This partnership reflects a shared view that connecting software transparency and auditability with testing and assurance can help teams make more informed software supply-chain risk decisions."

The partnership supports organizations across industries, including industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure, where software supply chain risk and regulatory scrutiny continue to increase.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT, OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement through development and operations. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Platform

Cybeats delivers a comprehensive Software Supply Chain Security Platform comprising SBOM Studio, SBOM Consumer, and integrated SBOM generation capabilities.

SBOM Studio serves as the enterprise management layer for the software security lifecycle. It enables organizations to identify, enrich, govern, and continuously monitor third-party and open-source components embedded within their products. By providing structured visibility into component origin, composition, and evolving risk, SBOM Studio supports proactive vulnerability management, regulatory alignment, and long-term security posture maintenance.

SBOM Consumer extends this capability to organizations that receive software from suppliers. It allows security, procurement, and risk teams to ingest, analyze, validate, and continuously monitor incoming SBOMs at scale. This ensures transparency across the supplier ecosystem, strengthens third-party risk management, and enables faster, evidence-based security decisions.

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction: AI-driven SBOM enrichment improves accuracy, structure, and usability of component data.

AI-driven SBOM enrichment improves accuracy, structure, and usability of component data. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of risks from discovery to remediation.

Continuous tracking of risks from discovery to remediation. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Sharing: Simplifies audits, supports mandates, and enables secure SBOM distribution.

Simplifies audits, supports mandates, and enables secure SBOM distribution. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Integrates across multi-tenant and complex supply chain environments.

Integrates across multi-tenant and complex supply chain environments. Security & Asset Visibility: Structured SBOM ingestion strengthens risk assessment across critical sectors.

About Keysight SBOM Generator

Keysight SBOM Generator is a next-generation binary analysis engine designed to extract highly accurate SBOMs from compiled binaries, firmware, and containers. It uses patent-pending binary similarity analysis and code emulation techniques to detect both open-source and proprietary components, without requiring source code or build access. Capabilities:

Extracts SBOMs from firmware, containers, and software binaries

Detects open and closed source components

Analyzes compressed images via high-speed unpacking

Identifies components not declared in source-based SBOMs

Supports legacy firmware

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

