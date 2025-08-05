Cybage Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive Scalable, Responsible Gen AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cybage, a leading global IT services company, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises move from generative AI (Gen AI) experimentation to business execution. This collaboration aims to accelerate innovation while eliminating traditional barriers to Gen AI adoption, including high upfront costs, slow time-to-value, fragmented architecture choices, limited in-house expertise, and uncertainty around production readiness. Through this agreement, Cybage and AWS will help organizations fast-track Gen AI implementations through Amazon Bedrock with the support of specialized engineering capabilities and targeted funding.

As part of the agreement, AWS will support Cybage's customers with funding opportunities for eligible proof-of-concept, pilot, and production-grade Gen AI use cases. The focus will be to help enterprises build, migrate, and scale Gen AI applications using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies. This includes supporting both the migration of existing implementations to Amazon Bedrock and the greenfield development of new AI-driven solutions to accelerate business value.

Cybage brings extensive delivery and engineering expertise across cloud modernization, data engineering, and AI-led transformation. The company's proprietary ExcelShore® delivery framework ensures predictability and accountability at scale. Additionally, SmartPal, Cybage's internal Gen AI platform, combines advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with built-in agent capabilities, secure deployment, and enterprise-grade guardrails. This enables teams to rapidly prototype and scale AI solutions for real-world use cases.

The collaboration was catalyzed by Cybage's recent success with SonicWall, a global cybersecurity leader, in rapidly transforming their Gen AI vision into a production-ready solution.

"We needed to rapidly develop and deploy a secure, scalable chatbot for our managed service providers. In close collaboration with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, Cybage enabled us to migrate from an open-source solution to Amazon Bedrock in a matter of weeks. Their team guided us through leveraging FMs and embedding models in Amazon Bedrock, and using Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, OpenSearch, and AWS PrivateLink, helping us quickly move from prototype to a production-ready solution. This approach significantly improved our security posture and reduced operational complexity. Cybage's deep technical expertise and strong collaboration with AWS were instrumental in accelerating our AI transformation," said Denis Branco, EVP, Cloud Engineering, SRE, and FinOps, SonicWall.

"This collaboration pairs Cybage's engineering expertise with enterprise-grade foundation models, security controls, and governance capabilities in Amazon Bedrock to help customers move from AI experimentation to production faster. With Amazon Bedrock, organizations can leverage best-in-class foundation models with built-in guardrails, reducing implementation complexity while maintaining the security and compliance enterprises require to realize business value from their generative AI investments," said Rima Olinger, Managing Director, North America Partners, AWS.

This SCA gives enterprises a compelling path to realize Gen AI outcomes, combining AWS resources, Cybage's Amazon Bedrock implementation experience, and a dedicated Cloud, Data, and AI Practice grounded in responsible AI design. Cybage's Gen AI delivery approach includes human-in-the-loop oversight, explainable model behavior, and robust security guardrails to ensure innovation remains accountable and business-aligned.

"AI's potential is real, but realizing it securely, efficiently, and at scale requires the right foundation. By aligning Cybage's engineering and delivery excellence with AWS and use of Amazon Bedrock, we're removing barriers to adoption and helping businesses create tangible, AI-powered outcomes," said Kiran Kembhavi, SVP Cloud, Data, and AI, Cybage Software.

With over two years of focused investment in Gen AI R&D and enterprise implementations, Cybage blends technical depth with disciplined execution. This SCA provides a clear, purpose-built path for enterprises ready to move beyond experimentation, turning their ideas into impact.

