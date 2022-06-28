CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION AND CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held June 28, 2022, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in CWC's management information circular dated May 24, 2022 were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting for each director are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Duncan T. Au 386,250,678 99.84 % 616,993 0.16 % Daryl G. Austin 385,648,345 99.68 % 1,219,326 0.32 % Gary L. Bentham 386,711,208 99.96 % 156,463 0.04 % Jason Chehade 379,607,263 98.12 % 7,260,408 1.88 % Nancy F. Foster 386,861,303 100.00 % 6,368 0.00 % Wade J. McGowan 386,368,229 99.87 % 499,442 0.13 % Jim Reid 301,155,444 77.84 % 85,712,227 22.16 %

CWC welcomes Mr. Jason Chehade and Ms. Nancy Foster as Directors to the Board of CWC. Mr. Chehade is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst with extensive experience in private equity, capital markets, corporate finance and business operations. He is currently a Vice President in Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group ("Brookfield") focusing on strategy and operational value creation across investments in energy, industrials and healthcare. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2017, Mr. Chehade held roles in equity research at Peters & Co. Limited with a focus on oilfield services and at EY in the assurance practice. He is currently a Director on the Board of Ember Resources Inc.

Ms. Foster is a Corporate Director with 38 years of oil and gas industry experience focused on Human Resources and Corporate Services. From 2011 to 2020 she held the positions of Senior Vice President and Special Advisor to the CEO and Senior Vice President, Human and Corporate Resources for Husky Energy Inc. prior to its merger with Cenovus Energy Inc. From 1996 to 2011, Nancy held positions of increasing responsibility in Corporate Planning Services and Human Resources with Nexen Inc. ending in the capacity of In-Country Manager for Norway. She currently serves on the Board of Governors for the University of Calgary and is the Chairperson for Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

In conjunction with Mr. Chehade's appointment, CWC has accepted the resignation of Mr. Dean Schultz as a Director of the Company. "Dean has been a valued member of our Board of Directors for over seven years and we thank him for his many contributions. We wish him the best of success in his future endeavors," said Jim Reid, Chairman of the Board.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

