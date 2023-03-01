CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2022 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCREASE TO 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") announces the release of its operational and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights

$ thousands, except shares, per share amounts, and margins

Three months ended





Twelve months ended

December 31, Change Change

December 31,

2022

2021 $ %

2022

2021

2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS























Revenue























Contract Drilling

35,249

12,533 22,716 181 %

110,574

31,712

19,859 Production Services

24,790

21,160 3,630 17 %

94,758

70,923

48,034



60,039

33,693 26,346 78 %

205,332

102,635

67,893 Other income (expense)

-

(927) 927 (100 %)

-

3,835

6,786 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

13,736

6,135 7,601 124 %

45,931

18,872

11,098 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)

23 %

18 %





22 %

18 %

16 % Impairment (reversal) of assets

(23,261)

- (23,261) n/m(3)

(23,261)

1,296

25,451 Net income (loss)

26,040

2,866 23,174 809 %

41,660

4,573

(24,490) Net income (loss) margin (%)(2)

43 %

9 %

34 %

20 %

4 %

(36 %) Capital expenditures

5,724

25,039 (19,315) (77 %)

26,041

29,278

5,138 Per share information:























Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 514,082,344 506,011,580



511,284,083 505,337,978 507,104,004 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 531,620,255 513,877,389



528,821,994 513,203,787 507,104,004 Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01



$ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.01



$ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ (0.05)













































As at December 31,

$ thousands, except ratios













2022

2021

2020

FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY























Working capital (excluding debt)(1)













35,942

18,966

12,069

Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(1)













3.6:1

3.1:1

2.9:1

Total assets













287,552

226,645

202,223

Total long-term debt (including current portion)









43,004

45,847

30,231

Shareholders' equity













210,381

163,269

157,977

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Net income (loss) margin is a Non-GAAP Measure which is calculated as net income (loss) divided by total revenue. (3) Not meaningful.





























































Working capital (excluding debt) for December 31, 2022, has increased $17.0 million (90%) since December 31, 2021, driven by increases in accounts receivable ($19.7 million (75%)) and prepaid expenses and deposits ($2.3 million (143%)) offset by increases in accounts payable ($5.0 million (56%)). Long-term debt (including current portion) of $43.0 million has decreased $2.9 million (6%) from December 31, 2021, primarily due to the repayment of long-term debt from operating cash flows in 2022.

Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Q4 2022 saw the Company achieve a new milestone for the fourth quarter with Q4 record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and net income in CWC's eighteen (18) year history.

Record Q4 2022 revenue of $60.0 million , an increase of $26.3 million (78%) compared to $33.7 million in Q4 2021. Revenue increased $22.7 million (181%) in Q4 2022 for the Contract Drilling segment and $3.6 million (17%) for the Production Services segment compared to Q4 2021.

, an increase of (78%) compared to in Q4 2021. Revenue increased (181%) in Q4 2022 for the Contract Drilling segment and (17%) for the Production Services segment compared to Q4 2021. Record Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $13.7 million , an increase of $7.6 million (124%) compared to $6.1 million in Q4 2021.

of , an increase of (124%) compared to in Q4 2021. Record Q4 2022 net income of $26.0 million , an increase of $23.2 million compared to $2.9 million in Q4 2021. The increase is primarily due to a $23.3 million reversal of an impairment charge to assets taken in 2015 and 2020.

, an increase of compared to in Q4 2021. The increase is primarily due to a reversal of an impairment charge to assets taken in 2015 and 2020. During Q4 2022, 210,000 (Q4 2021: nil) common shares were purchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") which were cancelled and returned to treasury.

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

The year ended December 31, 2022 saw the Company achieve a new milestone with record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (1) and net income in CWC's eighteen (18) year history.

saw the Company achieve a new milestone with record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and net income in CWC's eighteen (18) year history. Record revenue for 2022 of $205.3 million , an increase of $102.7 million (100%) compared to $102.6 million in 2021, surpassing the previous annual record revenue of $144.8 million for the year ended 2018. Revenue increased $78.9 million (249%) in the Contract Drilling segment and $23.8 million (34%) in the Production Services segment compared to 2021.

, an increase of (100%) compared to in 2021, surpassing the previous annual record revenue of for the year ended 2018. Revenue increased (249%) in the Contract Drilling segment and (34%) in the Production Services segment compared to 2021. Record Adjusted EBITDA (1) for 2022 of $45.9 million , an increase of $27.0 million (143%) compared to $18.9 million in 2021, surpassing the previous annual record Adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million for the year ended 2014.

for 2022 of , an increase of (143%) compared to in 2021, surpassing the previous annual record Adjusted EBITDA of for the year ended 2014. Record net income for 2022 of $41.7 million , an increase of $37.1 million compared to $4.6 million in 2021, surpassing the previous annual record net income of $12.7 million for the year ended 2011.

, an increase of compared to in 2021, surpassing the previous annual record net income of for the year ended 2011. On June 24, 2022 , purchased three (3) triple drilling rigs and critical spare components for US$7.4 million ( C$9.6 million ).

, purchased three (3) triple drilling rigs and critical spare components for ( ). On July 29, 2022 , the Company exercised the accordion feature to expand the Credit Facility to an $80.3 million Bank Loan comprised of a $50.7 million Canadian syndicated facility, a US$12.0 million ( C$15.6 million ) U.S. syndicated facility, a $7.5 million Canadian operating facility and a US$5.0 million ( C$6.5 million ) U.S. operating facility. The Company further amended the Credit Facility to extend the maturity to July 31, 2025 .

, the Company exercised the accordion feature to expand the Credit Facility to an Bank Loan comprised of a Canadian syndicated facility, a ( ) U.S. syndicated facility, a Canadian operating facility and a ( ) U.S. operating facility. The Company further amended the Credit Facility to extend the maturity to . On November 16, 2022 , the Company reinstated its NCIB with an Automatic Securities Purchase Plan ("ASPP") with Raymond James Ltd., which expires on November 15, 2023 . For the year ended December 31, 2022 , the Company purchased 210,000 (2021: 2,249,500) common shares under the NCIB which were cancelled and returned to treasury.

, the Company reinstated its NCIB with an Automatic Securities Purchase Plan ("ASPP") with Raymond James Ltd., which expires on . For the year ended , the Company purchased 210,000 (2021: 2,249,500) common shares under the NCIB which were cancelled and returned to treasury. Drilled Alberta's first lithium brine evaluation well in June 2022 , showing the diversity and versatility of our equipment.

first lithium brine evaluation well in , showing the diversity and versatility of our equipment. First Canadian drilling and well servicing company to publicly report our Scope 1 and 2 emissions in our 2022 ESG Report in June 2022 .

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information.

2023 Capital Expenditure Budget

On March 1, 2023 the Board of Directors approved an additional $0.3 million of maintenance capital and $3.7 million of growth capital, the bulk of which will be used to purchase real estate in the United States, bringing the total capital expenditure budget for 2023 to $30.3 million. The Company intends to finance its 2023 capital expenditure budget from operating cash flows.

Industry Overview

Average crude oil and natural gas prices



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Crude oil















West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 82.65 91.55 108.41 94.29 77.19 70.56 66.12 57.79 Western Canadian Select (US$/bbl) 54.48 70.95 93.05 81.49 60.44 57.64 54.68 45.39 Natural gas















AECO (C$/mcf) 6.00 5.00 6.92 4.66 4.89 3.75 3.05 2.91



Source: GLJ Ltd price forecasts.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the western world's response with trade sanctions against Russia, including sanctions on crude oil and natural gas by certain countries, have resulted in significant increases in crude oil and natural gas prices in 2022. In addition, the continued re-opening of the global economy after being significantly slowed down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, has resulted in a steady rise in global demand without a significant corresponding increase in global supply for crude oil and natural gas, further justifying the higher prices experienced in 2022. However, significant inflationary increases and rising interest rates have sparked fears of a global recession, which has recently pulled WTI back to a range of US$70 to US$80/bbl. Despite recessionary fears, discussion about energy security is at the top of many governmental agendas, which should bode well for North American oil and gas activity and oilfield service companies for the foreseeable future.

Corporate Overview

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

The Contract Drilling division operates under the trade name CWC Ironhand Drilling and is comprised of thirteen (13) electric triple drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,600 to 7,600 metres and nine (9) telescopic double drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,200 to 5,000 metres. All twenty-two (22) rigs have top drives, seventeen (17) have pad rig moving systems, nine (9) have 7,500 psi pumping systems, three (3) have carbon reduction bi-fuel capabilities, and two (2) have high line power capabilities. All of the drilling rigs are ideally suited for the most active depths for horizontal drilling in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), including the Montney, Cardium, Duvernay and other deep basin horizons, and select United States basins including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Denver-Julesburg ("DJ"), Powder River and Bakken.

The Production Services division operates under the trade name CWC Well Services. With a fleet of 143 service rigs, CWC is one of Canada's largest well servicing companies as measured by active fleet and operating hours. CWC's service rig fleet consists of 75 single, 54 double and 14 slant rigs providing services which include completions, maintenance, workovers and well decommissioning with depth ratings from 1,500 to 5,000 metres. In 2022, CWC chose to park 79 of its service rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining 64 active service rigs due to the reduction in the number of service rigs currently required to service the WCSB and the tight labour market experienced in the industry for service rig crews.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, approximately 88% of revenue (2021: 71%) was from work on crude oil wells, 11% (2021: 27%) was from natural gas wells and 1% was from other wells comprised of carbon capture and lithium brine wells (2021: 2% was from other wells comprised of carbon capture, helium, and salt water disposal wells). Further, approximately 60% of revenue (2021: 36%) was related to drilling and completions work, 29% of revenue (2021: 47%) was from maintenance and workovers on producing wells and 11% of revenue (2021: 17%) was from well decommissioning.

Results of Operations



Three months

ended December 31, Change Change Twelve months

ended

December 31, Change Change $ thousands, except per share amounts 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ %

















Revenue 60,039 33,693 26,346 78 % 205,332 102,635 102,697 100 % Direct operating expenses 39,565 22,168 17,397 78 % 136,947 72,288 64,659 89 % Gross margin (1) 20,474 11,525 8,949 78 % 68,385 30,347 38,038 125 %

















Other income (expense) - (927) 927 (100 %) - 3,835 (3,835) (100 %)

















Selling and administrative expenses 6,738 4,463 2,275 51 % 22,454 15,310 7,144 47 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 13,736 6,135 7,601 124 % 45,931 18,872 27,059 143 %

















Stock based compensation 356 263 93 35 % 1,049 782 267 34 % Finance costs 855 294 561 191 % 2,558 1,086 1,472 136 % Depreciation 3,033 2,774 259 9 % 12,162 10,563 1,599 15 % (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (27) (208) 181 (87 %) 50 (251) 301 120 % Impairment (reversal) of assets (23,261) - (23,261) n/m(2) (23,261) 1,296 (24,557) (1,895 %) Income before income taxes 32,780 3,012 29,768 988 % 53,373 5,396 47,977 889 %

















Current tax expense 114 - 114 n/m(2) 114 - 114 n/m(2) Deferred tax expense 6,626 146 6,480 4,438 % 11,599 823 10,776 1,309 % Income tax expense 6,740 146 6,594 4,516 % 11,713 823 10,890 1,323 %

















Net income 26,040 2,866 23,174 809 % 41,660 4,573 37,087 811 %

















Net income per share















Basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 400 % $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 700 %

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Not meaningful.

Contract Drilling – Canada and United States

$ thousands,

except margins, number of rigs, revenue per operating day, and utilization Three months

ended

December 31, Change Change Twelve months

ended

December 31, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % Revenue















Canada 12,432 9,755 2,677 27 % 47,279 24,710 22,569 91 % United States 22,817 2,778 20,039 721 % 63,295 7,002 56,293 804 %

35,249 12,533 22,716 181 % 110,574 31,712 78,862 249 % Direct operating expenses















Canada 8,256 6,810 1,446 21 % 32,445 18,833 13,612 72 % United States 15,786 2,060 13,726 666 % 44,602 5,294 39,308 743 %

24,042 8,870 15,172 171 % 77,047 24,127 52,920 219 % Gross margin (1)















Canada 4,176 2,945 1,231 42 % 14,834 5,877 8,957 152 % United States 7,031 718 6,313 879 % 18,693 1,708 16,985 994 %

11,207 3,663 7,544 206 % 33,527 7,585 25,942 342 % Gross margin percentage (1)















Canada 34 % 30 % n/a 4 % 31 % 24 % n/a 7 % United States 31 % 26 % n/a 5 % 30 % 24 % n/a 6 %

32 % 29 % n/a 3 % 30 % 24 % n/a 6 % Total drilling rigs, end of period















Canada 7 7 - 0 % 7 7 - 0 % United States 15 12 3 25 % 15 12 3 25 %

22 19 3 16 % 22 19 3 16 % Revenue per operating day(2)















Canada $31,959 $25,103 $6,856 27 % $29,904 $23,433 $6,471 28 % United States (US$) US$29,847 US$28,425 US$1,422 5 % US$28,200 US$28,198 US$2 0 %

















Drilling rig operating days















Canada 389 387 2 1 % 1,581 1,054 527 50 % United States 563 79 484 613 % 1,707 198 1,509 762 %

952 466 486 104 % 3,288 1,252 2,036 163 % Drilling rig utilization %(3)















Canada 61 % 60 % n/a 1 % 62 % 41 % n/a 21 % United States 51 % 11 % n/a 40 % 39 % 16 % n/a 23 %

55 % 56 % n/a (1 %) 47 % 38 % n/a 9 %

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Revenue per operating day is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). New or inactive drilling rigs are added based on the first day of field service. (3) Drilling rig utilization is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). Drilling rigs requiring their Level IV recertification, refurbishment or have been otherwise removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service.



Canadian Contract Drilling revenue of $12.4 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $2.7 million (27%) compared to $9.8 million in Q4 2021, was achieved with a utilization rate of 61% (Q4 2021: 60%), compared to the CAOEC industry average of 38% (Q4 2021: 29%). CWC completed 389 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q4 2022, an increase of 2 operating days (1%) compared to 387 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q4 2021 as all seven (7) Canadian drilling rigs were working during the quarter.

Gross margin in the Canadian Contract Drilling segment was $4.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million from $2.9 million in Q4 2021. The gross margin increase is a result of a 27% increase in average revenue per operating day while the increase in direct operating expenses, primarily related to inflationary increases in field labour, fuel and supplies cost, was successfully recovered from customers.

U.S. Contract Drilling revenue of $22.8 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $20.0 million (721%) compared to $2.8 million in Q4 2021, was achieved with 563 U.S. drilling rig operating days (Q4 2021: 79 U.S. drilling rig operating days). During Q4 2022, CWC had eight (8) of twelve (12) marketable drilling rigs working in the U.S.

Gross margin in the U.S. Contract Drilling segment was $7.0 million, an increase of $6.3 million compared to $0.7 million in Q4 2021. The gross margin increase is a result of a 613% increase in U.S. drilling rig operating days.

Total Contract Drilling's gross margin percentage of 32% in Q4 2022 is higher than the 29% gross margin percentage in Q4 2021 as the Company was successful in increasing pricing and recovering inflationary increases for field labour, fuel and supplies cost from customers.

Production Services – Canada

$ thousands, except margins, number of rigs, revenue per operating hour, and utilization Three months

ended

December 31, Change Change Twelve months

ended

December 31, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ %

















Revenue 24,790 21,160 3,630 17 % 94,758 70,923 23,835 34 % Direct operating expenses 15,523 13,298 2,225 17 % 59,900 48,161 11,739 24 % Gross margin (1) 9,267 7,862 1,405 18 % 34,858 22,762 12,096 53 % Gross margin percentage (1) 37 % 37 % n/a 0 % 37 % 32 % n/a 5 %

















Service rigs, end of period















Active service rigs 64 67 (3) (4 %) 64 67 (3) (4 %) Inactive service rigs 79 77 2 3 % 79 77 2 3 % Total service rigs 143 144 (1) (1 %) 143 144 (1) (1 %)

















Revenue per hour $923 $712 $211 30 % $860 $672 $188 28 % Service rig operating hours 26,854 29,732 (2,878) (10 %) 110,241 105,570 4,675 4 % Service rig utilization %(2) 64 % 68 % n/a (4 %) 66 % 60 % n/a 6 %

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) In accordance with CAOEC methodology, service rig utilization is calculated based on 10 operating hours a day x number of days per quarter x 5 days a week divided by 7 days in a week to reflect maximum utilization available due to hours of service restrictions on rig crews. Service rigs requiring their 24,000-hour recertification, refurbishment, or have been otherwise removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service.



Production Services revenue of $24.8 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $3.6 million (17%) compared to $21.2 million in Q4 2021 as the Company was successful in implementing pricing adjustments to partially offset higher inflationary field labour, fuel and supply costs as evident from the average revenue per hour of $923 in Q4 2022 increasing $211 per hour (30%) compared to the $712 per hour in Q4 2021. CWC's service rig utilization in Q4 2022 of 64% (Q4 2021: 68%) with 26,854 operating hours was 10% lower than the 29,732 operating hours in Q4 2021 as extremely cold weather conditions in December 2022 and budget exhaustion from our E&P customers resulted in reduced activity in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021.

During Q4 2022, the Company earned $0.7 million (Q4 2021: $1.3 million) in revenue on 34 oil and gas sites (Q4 2021: 87) requiring well decommissioning under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program ("SRP") and 8 oil and gas sites (Q4 2021: 2) under the Saskatchewan Accelerated Site Closure Program ("ASCP") as the Company appropriately pivoted away from well decommissioning work to production-oriented maintenance and workover work. The $1.0 billion Alberta SRP, the $400 million ASCP and the $100 million B.C. Dormant Sites Reclamation Program ("DSRP") provided grants until February 14, 2023 to eligible oilfield service contractors to perform well, pipeline, and oil and gas site closure and reclamation work, creating jobs and supporting the environment.

Capital Expenditures



Three months

ended

December 31, Change Change Twelve months

ended

December 31, Change Change $ thousands 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % Capital expenditures















Contract drilling 4,433 24,778 (20,345) (82 %) 21,493 27,793 (6,300) (23 %) Production services 1,290 250 1,040 416 % 4,420 1,470 2,950 201 % Other equipment 1 11 (10) (91 %) 128 15 113 753 %

5,724 25,039 (19,315) (77 %) 26,041 29,278 (3,237) (11 %)

















Growth capital 4,267 23,664 (19,397) (82 %) 19,559 25,393 (5,834) (23 %) Maintenance and infrastructure capital 1,457 1,375 82 8 % 6,482 3,885 2,597 67 % Total capital expenditures 5,724 25,039 (19,315) (77 %) 26,041 29,278 (3,237) (11 %)



Capital expenditures of $5.7 million in Q4 2022, a decrease of $19.3 million compared to $25.0 million in Q4 2021. The decreased capital expenditures for Q4 2022 was primarily due to the purchase of ten (10) triple drilling rigs and ancillary equipment for US$18.5 million (C$23.5 million) in Q4 2021 with no comparable purchase in Q4 2022.

Capital expenditures of $26.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.2 million compared to $29.3 million in 2021. The decreased capital expenditure for 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily due to the purchase of three (3) triple drilling rigs and critical spare components for US$7.4 million (C$9.6 million) and upgrades and Level IV re-certifications of these three (3) triple drilling rigs spent in 2022 of $4.6 million, which was less than the amount spent to purchase ten (10) triple drilling rigs and ancillary equipment for US$18.5 million (C$23.5 million) in 2021.

Outlook

The outlook for contract drilling and well servicing in Canada and the U.S. continues to improve as the removal of economic restrictions due to the COVID-19 health pandemic has created an increased demand for crude oil and natural gas without a sufficient corresponding increase in global supply. This supply/demand imbalance, along with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in increases in the crude oil and natural gas prices that we saw in 2022. Discussion about energy security is at the top of many governmental agendas, which should bode well for North American oil and gas activity and oilfield service companies for the foreseeable future. Analysts forecast North American drilling activity will continue to rise under a favourable crude oil and natural gas price environment, although at a sustainable and measured pace given the capital discipline instilled upon E&P companies by their debt and equity stakeholders for return of capital through debt reduction, dividends and share buybacks. These sustainable and measured increases in oilfield activity levels should bode well for CWC as E&P customers gradually increase their drilling programs and complete maintenance on existing wells to increase their production.

Barring a severe global recession, some analysts believe that global crude oil prices could continue to move higher to US$100/bbl(1) in 2023 based on the following factors:

Increased demand for crude oil as a result of the re-opening of China's economy from COVID-19 lockdown;

economy from COVID-19 lockdown; OPEC announced in October 2022 a crude oil production cut of 2.0 million bbls/day throughout 2023;

a crude oil production cut of 2.0 million bbls/day throughout 2023; Sanctions on the purchase of Russian crude oil by European Union ("EU") members and G7 nations, which took effect in December 2022 , with EU members capping the purchase price of Russian crude oil at $60 /bbl;

, with EU members capping the purchase price of Russian crude oil at /bbl; Russia announced in February 2023 a crude oil production cut of 500,000 bbls/day in response to western nation sanctions; and

announced in a crude oil production cut of 500,000 bbls/day in response to western nation sanctions; and U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR") inventory is at one of its lowest levels in four (4) decades as a result of the U.S. approving a release of 180 million bbls over six (6) months that ended in October 2022 as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant increase in crude oil prices. The U.S. administration intends to replenish its SPR inventory in 2023 when WTI is at a price of $72 /bbl or lower.

(1) Source: Goldman Sachs



CWC believes the increased global demand and decreased global supply should result in an upward movement in crude oil prices, which could translate into increased North American oilfield services activity in 2023.

2022 was a record year for CWC in its eighteen (18) year history. The Company has been successful in recruiting new field employees and crewing both its drilling and service rigs. As at December 31, 2022 the Company employed 665 employees; a higher employee count than its February 2020 pre-COVID-19 employment level of 620 employees. However, the primary constraint for how quickly the industry and CWC can grow continues to be the available labour market for rig crews, which remains extremely tight. This limited availability of rig crews has resulted in inflationary pressure on field labour costs as well as fuel and supplies in 2022, which have been and will continue to be passed on to E&P customers if further price increases arise in 2023.

While CWC expects a continuation of its strong operational and financial results for 2023, various global uncertainties may derail the Company's expected positive path. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has elicited a strong global response of sanctions against Russia from many western countries. Such sanctions may have a negative effect on the global economy through supply chain disruptions and volatile commodity prices. In addition, many global economies are experiencing high levels of inflation resulting in central banks increasing interest rates at a rapid pace, which is intended to slow economic growth and the pace of inflation. If interest rates increase too rapidly, or rise to a high enough level whereby economic activity slows significantly resulting in a global recession, CWC may be negatively impacted.

In June 2022, CWC released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. Since the release of its inaugural report in 2021, the Company has made numerous strides in its ESG journey, including as a leader in the Canadian drilling and well services sector by publicly reporting its Scope 1 and 2 emissions. CWC is committed to further advancing these efforts in future years as the Company works with its customers on emission reductions and setting targets to reduce its collective environmental impact. One of the initial steps CWC has taken towards meeting its ESG targets has been to convert some field equipment to have carbon reduction bi-fuel capabilities and converting a service rig to a Tier 4 engine. As the Company moves into 2023, CWC is deepening its commitment to ESG excellence and to sharing these initiatives and progress with its stakeholders. In 2022, CWC was honoured to have worked with a customer on drilling Alberta's first lithium brine evaluation well. CWC is proud of the versatility of its equipment which is not limited to working strictly in the oil and gas fields. CWC has worked on carbon capture, helium, potash and saltwater disposal wells in the past, thereby reflecting the diversity and versatility of the nature of work for its drilling rigs. Management is confident that CWC will continue to be regarded as a leader in ESG and sustainability matters in the oilfield services industry as the nature of the work for CWC's equipment evolves.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this News Release, including those contained in the section titled "Outlook" and including statements which may contain such words as "anticipate", "could", "continue", "should", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "will", "objective", "ongoing", "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking statements including management's assessment of future plans and operations, planned levels of capital expenditures, expectations as to industry and Company activity levels in various areas, expectations on the sustainability of future cash flow and earnings, expectations with respect to crude oil and natural gas prices, expectations regarding the level and type of drilling and production and related drilling and well services activity in the WCSB and U.S. basins, expectations regarding entering into long term drilling contracts and expanding our customer base, and expectations regarding the business, operations, revenue and debt levels of the Company in addition to general economic conditions including industry labor shortages, inflationary pressures and a rising interest rate environment and the impact of those conditions on the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of CWC's businesses include, among other things: risks and assumptions associated with operations, such as CWC's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and achieve expected benefits therefrom; assumptions concerning operational reliability; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources including debt and equity capital; risks inherent in CWC's Canadian and U.S. operations; CWC's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its current and future obligations; risks associated with the failure to finalize formal agreements with counterparties in certain circumstances; CWC's ability to make capital investments and the amounts of capital investments; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; the realization of the anticipated benefits of transactions; the possibility that CWC is unable to identify or consummate any acceptable strategic alternatives; the availability and price of labour, equipment and construction materials; the status, credit risk and continued existence of customers having contracts with CWC and its affiliates; availability of energy commodities; volatility of and assumptions regarding prices of energy commodities; competitive factors, including competition from third parties in the areas in which CWC operates or intends to operate, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the drilling and service rig business; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; risks of war (including the war in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrection, pandemics (including COVID-19), instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting jurisdictions in which CWC and its affiliates operate; severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to CWC's business; the risks associated with existing and potential or threatened future lawsuits, legal proceedings and regulatory actions against CWC and its affiliates; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals or land access rights and maintenance of support of such approvals and rights; the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on CWC's business and general economic and business conditions and markets; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual MD&A under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and from time to time in CWC's reports and filings with the Canadian securities authorities. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or other factor on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, as these are interdependent and CWC's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in the Annual MD&A under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and in CWC's other securities filings at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. See also the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" for further risk factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and, except to the extent expressly required by applicable securities laws and regulations, CWC assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release and all subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to CWC or persons acting on CWC's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statements made previously may be inaccurate now.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures



Three months ended Twelve months ended $ thousands, except shares, per share amounts and margins December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2020 NON-GAAP MEASURES









Adjusted EBITDA:









Net income (loss) 26,040 2,866 41,660 4,573 (24,490) Add:









Stock based compensation 356 263 1,049 782 1,094 Finance costs 855 294 2,558 1,086 2,135 Depreciation 3,033 2,774 12,162 10,563 11,001 Impairment (reversal) of assets (23,261) - (23,261) 1,296 25,451 (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (27) (208) 50 (251) 844 Income tax expense (recovery) 6,740 146 11,713 823 (4,937) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 13,736 6,135 45,931 18,872 11,098 Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic and diluted(1) $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue)(1) 23 % 18 % 22 % 18 % 16 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 514,082,344 506,011,580 511,284,083 505,337,978 507,104,004 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 531,620,255 513,877,389 528,821,994 513,203,787 507,104,004 Gross margin:









Revenue 60,039 33,693 205,332 102,635 67,893 Less: Direct operating expenses 39,565 22,168 136,947 72,288 49,149 Gross margin(2) 20,474 11,525 68,385 30,347 18,744 Gross margin percentage(2) 34 % 34 % 33 % 30 % 28 %

$ thousands December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Working capital (excluding debt):





Current assets 49,925 27,911 18,323 Less: Current liabilities (14,848) (9,709) (7,004) Add: Current portion of long-term debt 865 764 750 Working capital (excluding debt) (3) 35,942 18,966 12,069 Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(3) 3.6:1 3.1:1 2.9:1 Net debt:





Long-term debt 42,139 45,083 29,481 Less: Current assets (49,925) (27,911) (18,323) Add: Current liabilities 14,848 9,709 7,004 Net debt (4) 7,062 26,881 18,162

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest and finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation, gain or loss on disposal of asset, impairment of assets, goodwill impairment, transaction costs, stock based compensation and other one-time non-cash gains and losses) is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash flow in order to fund working capital, service debt, pay current income taxes, repurchase common shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid, and fund capital programs. Investors should be cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. CWC's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other entities and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other entities. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue and provides a measure of the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA per dollar of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average number of shares outstanding as used for the calculation of earnings per share. (2) Gross margin is calculated from the statement of comprehensive income (loss) as revenue less direct operating costs and is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's financial results from operations excluding fixed overhead costs. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by revenue. The Company believes the relationship between revenue and costs expressed by the gross margin percentage is a useful measure when compared over different financial periods as it demonstrates the trending relationship between revenue, costs and margins. Gross margin and gross margin percentage are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. (3) Working capital (excluding debt) is calculated based on current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of long-term debt. Working capital (excluding debt) is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's liquidity. Working capital (excluding debt) does not have any meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Working capital (excluding debt) ratio is calculated as current assets divided by the difference of current liabilities less the current portion of long-term debt. (4) Net debt is calculated based on long-term debt less current assets plus current liabilities. Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Management believes net debt is a useful indicator of a company's debt position.

