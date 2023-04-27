CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECORD Q1 REVENUE

CALGARY, AB, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") announces the release of its operational and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights

$ thousands, except shares, per share amounts,

and margins

Three months ended





March 31, Change Change

2023

2022 $ % FINANCIAL RESULTS











Revenue











Contract Drilling

29,545

16,712 12,833 77 % Production Services

27,993

24,119 3,874 16 %



57,538

40,831 16,707 41 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

10,914

8,426 2,488 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)

19 %

21 %



Net income

4,669

3,439 1,230 36 % Net income margin (%)(2)

8 %

8 %

0 % Capital expenditures

10,125

2,791 7,334 263 % Per share information:











Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic

518,322,643

509,129,425



Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

534,732,387

517,832,091



Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02



Net income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01































$ thousands, except ratios



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY







Working capital (excluding debt)(1)





37,327

35,942 Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(1)





3.8:1

3.6:1 Total assets





293,859

287,552 Total long-term debt (including current portion)





43,822

43,004 Shareholders' equity





215,196

210,381 (1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Net income margin is a Non-GAAP Measure which is calculated as net income divided by total revenue.

Working capital (excluding debt) for March 31, 2023, has increased $1.4 million (4%) since December 31, 2022, driven by increases in accounts receivable ($1.8 million (4%)) and decreases in accounts payable ($0.8 million (6%)) offset by decreases in prepaid expenses and deposits ($1.3 million (33%)). Long-term debt (including current portion) of $43.8 million has increased $0.8 million (2%) from December 31, 2022, primarily to fund changes in non-cash working capital.

Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Record quarterly revenue of $57.5 million , an increase of $16.7 million (41%) compared to $40.8 million in Q1 2022. Revenue increased $12.8 million (77%) in Q1 2023 for the Contract Drilling segment and $3.9 million (16%) for the Production Services segment compared to Q1 2022.

, an increase of (41%) compared to in Q1 2022. Revenue increased (77%) in Q1 2023 for the Contract Drilling segment and (16%) for the Production Services segment compared to Q1 2022. Q1 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $10.9 million , an increase of $2.5 million (30%) compared to $8.4 million in Q1 2022. Q1 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was the third-best Q1 in the Company's 19-year history, just missing the record set in Q1 2013 by $0.4 million .

of , an increase of (30%) compared to in Q1 2022. Q1 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was the third-best Q1 in the Company's 19-year history, just missing the record set in Q1 2013 by . Net income of $4.7 million , an increase of $1.2 (36%) million compared to $3.4 million in Q1 2022. Q1 2023 net income was the second-best Q1 in the Company's 19-year history, just missing the record set in Q1 2013 by $0.2 million .

, an increase of (36%) million compared to in Q1 2022. Q1 2023 net income was the second-best Q1 in the Company's 19-year history, just missing the record set in Q1 2013 by . During Q1 2023, 406,000 common shares (Q1 2022: nil) were purchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") of which 285,500 were cancelled and returned to treasury.

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information.

Industry Overview

Average crude oil and natural gas prices



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Crude oil















West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 76.13 82.65 91.55 108.41 94.29 77.19 70.56 66.12 Western Canadian Select (US$/bbl) 56.36 54.48 70.95 93.05 81.49 60.44 57.64 54.68 Natural gas















AECO (C$/mcf) 3.25 6.00 5.00 6.92 4.66 4.89 3.75 3.05

Source: GLJ Ltd price forecasts.

As strong as the activity level and pricing was in 2022, the expectation for 2023 is even higher. On November 23, 2022, the CAOEC forecasted 70,495 operating days for Canadian drilling rigs in 2023, an increase of 20% compared to 2022. While inflation, interest rate increases by central banks and a potential global recession continue to be a concern for the price of crude oil and natural gas, North American oilfield services activity and pricing have not shown signs of a significant pullback to date. The discipline among our North American E&P customers to return free cash flow in the form of dividends and share buybacks to their shareholders remains strong and will keep the potential of any oversupply of crude oil or natural gas in check. This should result in a steady stream of North American oilfield services activity throughout 2023 and beyond.

Corporate Overview

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

The Contract Drilling division operates under the trade name CWC Ironhand Drilling and is comprised of thirteen (13) electric triple drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,600 to 7,600 metres and nine (9) telescopic double drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,200 to 5,000 metres. All twenty-two (22) rigs have top drives, seventeen (17) have pad rig moving systems, nine (9) have 7,500 psi pumping systems, three (3) have carbon reduction bi-fuel capabilities, and two (2) have high line power capabilities. All of the drilling rigs are ideally suited for the most active depths for horizontal drilling in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), including the Montney, Cardium, Duvernay and other deep basin horizons, and select United States basins including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Denver-Julesburg ("DJ"), Powder River and Bakken.

The Production Services division operates under the trade name CWC Well Services. With a fleet of 140 service rigs, CWC is one of Canada's largest well servicing companies as measured by active fleet and operating hours. CWC's service rig fleet consists of 73 single, 54 double and 13 slant rigs providing services which include completions, maintenance, workovers and well decommissioning with depth ratings from 1,500 to 5,000 metres. In 2023, CWC chose to park 77 of its service rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining 63 active service rigs due to the reduction in the number of service rigs currently required to service the WCSB and the tight labour market experienced in the industry for service rig crews.

Results of Operations



Three months ended

March 31, Change Change $ thousands, except per share amounts 2023 2022 $ %









Revenue 57,538 40,831 16,707 41 % Direct operating expenses 39,822 27,313 12,509 46 % Gross margin (1) 17,716 13,518 4,198 31 %









Selling and administrative expenses 6,802 5,092 1,710 34 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10,914 8,426 2,488 30 %









Stock based compensation 300 231 69 30 % Finance costs 957 388 569 147 % Depreciation 3,606 2,926 680 23 % (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (118) 337 (455) (135 %) Income before income taxes 6,169 4,544 1,625 36 %









Deferred income tax expense 1,500 1,105 395 36 %









Net income 4,669 3,439 1,230 36 %









Net income per share







Basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ - 0 %

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information.

Contract Drilling – Canada and United States

$ thousands,

except margins, number of rigs, revenue per operating day, and utilization Three months ended

March 31, Change Change 2023 2022 $ % Revenue







Canada 17,137 12,789 4,348 34 % United States 12,408 3,923 8,485 216 %

29,545 16,712 12,833 77 % Direct operating expenses







Canada 11,258 8,984 2,274 25 % United States 10,069 2,760 7,309 265 %

21,327 11,744 9,583 82 % Gross margin (1)







Canada 5,879 3,805 2,074 55 % United States 2,339 1,163 1,176 101 %

8,218 4,968 3,250 65 % Gross margin percentage (1)







Canada 34 % 30 % n/a 4 % United States 19 % 30 % n/a (11 %)

28 % 30 % n/a (2 %) Total drilling rigs, end of period







Canada 7 7 - 0 % United States 15 12 3 25 %

22 19 3 16 % Revenue per operating day(2)







Canada $35,480 $28,823 $6,657 23 % United States (US$) US$30,029 US$27,517 US$2,512 9 %









Drilling rig operating days







Canada 483 444 39 9 % United States 306 113 193 171 %

789 557 232 42 % Drilling rig utilization %(3)







Canada 77 % 70 % n/a 7 % United States 28 % 10 % n/a 18 %

45 % 33 % n/a 12 %

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Revenue per operating day is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). New or inactive drilling rigs are added based on the first day of field service. (3) Drilling rig utilization is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). Drilling rigs requiring their Level IV recertification, refurbishment or have been otherwise removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service.

Canadian Contract Drilling revenue of $17.1 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $4.3 million (34%) compared to $12.8 million in Q1 2022, was achieved with a utilization rate of 77% (Q1 2022: 70%), compared to the CAOEC industry average of 45%. CWC completed 483 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q1 2023, an increase of 39 operating days (9%) compared to 444 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q1 2022 as all seven (7) Canadian drilling rigs were working during the quarter.

Gross margin in the Canadian Contract Drilling segment was $5.9 million, an increase of $2.1 million from $3.8 million in Q1 2022. The gross margin increase is a result of a 23% increase in average revenue per operating day while the increase in direct operating expenses, primarily related to inflationary increases in field labour, fuel and supplies cost, was successfully recovered from customers.

U.S. Contract Drilling revenue of $12.4 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $8.5 million (216%) compared to $3.9 million in Q1 2022, was achieved with 306 U.S. drilling rig operating days (Q1 2022: 113 U.S. drilling rig operating days). During Q1 2023, CWC had six (6) of twelve (12) marketable drilling rigs working in the U.S. as Q1 is typically a less active quarter for our E&P customers due to operational challenges related to adverse winter weather conditions in our U.S. operating regions.

Gross margin in the U.S. Contract Drilling segment was $2.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million (101%) compared to $1.2 million in Q1 2022. The gross margin increase is a result of a 171% increase in U.S. drilling rig operating days as well as a 9% increase in average revenue per operating day, partially offset by direct operating cost increases.

Production Services – Canada

$ thousands, except margins, number of rigs,

revenue per operating hour, and utilization Three months ended

March 31, Change Change 2023 2022 $ %









Revenue 27,993 24,119 3,874 16 % Direct operating expenses 18,495 15,569 2,926 19 % Gross margin (1) 9,498 8,550 948 11 % Gross margin percentage (1) 34 % 35 % n/a (1 %)









Service rigs, end of period







Active service rigs 63 65 (2) (3 %) Inactive service rigs 77 78 (1) (1 %) Total service rigs 140 143 (3) (2 %)









Revenue per hour $981 $787 $194 25 % Service rig operating hours 28,539 30,637 (2,098) (7 %)









Service rig utilization %(2) 69 % 73 % n/a (4 %)

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) In accordance with CAOEC methodology, service rig utilization is calculated based on 10 operating hours a day x number of days per quarter x 5 days a week divided by 7 days in a week to reflect maximum utilization available due to hours of service restrictions on rig crews. Service rigs requiring their 24,000-hour recertification, refurbishment, or have been otherwise removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service.

Production Services revenue of $28.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $3.9 million (16%) compared to $24.1 million in Q1 2022 as the Company was successful in implementing pricing adjustments to partially offset higher inflationary field labour, fuel and supply costs as evident from the average revenue per hour of $981 in Q1 2023 increasing $194 per hour (25%) compared to the $787 per hour in Q1 2022. CWC's service rig utilization in Q1 2023 of 69% (Q1 2022: 73%) with 28,539 operating hours was 7% lower than the 30,637 operating hours in Q1 2022 as spring break-up slowed activity levels in March 2023 earlier than in March 2022.

During Q1 2023, the Company earned $0.8 million (Q1 2022: $1.1 million) in revenue on 10 oil and gas sites (Q1 2022: 53) requiring well decommissioning under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program ("SRP") and 42 oil and gas sites (Q1 2022: 11) under the Saskatchewan Accelerated Site Closure Program ("ASCP"). The $1.0 billion Alberta SRP, the $400 million Saskatchewan ASCP and the $100 million B.C. Dormant Sites Reclamation Program ("DSRP") ended on February 14, 2023.

Capital Expenditures



Three months ended

March 31, Change Change $ thousands 2023 2022 $ % Capital expenditures







Contract drilling 8,823 1,902 6,921 364 % Production services 1,302 774 528 68 % Other equipment - 115 (115) (100 %)

10,125 2,791 7,334 263 %









Growth capital 8,359 1,536 6,823 444 % Maintenance and infrastructure capital 1,766 1,255 511 41 % Total capital expenditures 10,125 2,791 7,334 263 %

Capital expenditures of $10.1 million in Q1 2023 an increase of $7.3 million compared to $2.8 million in Q1 2022. The increase in capital expenditures in Q1 2023 is primarily due to Level IV re-certification and upgrades to the three (3) U.S. triple drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment purchased in June 2022.

Outlook

2023 started the year with crude oil prices buoyed by higher demand from China following the re-opening of their economy after abandoning its zero COVID-19 policies. However, in March 2023, crude oil prices declined sharply on concerns the financial health of a few U.S. regional banks and a European bank would spread, potentially creating a new global financial crisis. Fortunately, both U.S. and European financial regulators stepped in and acted quickly to contain the crisis of confidence from spreading to other financial institutions. As an added precaution, on April 2, 2023, eight (8) members of OPEC voluntarily announced additional production cuts of 1.16 million bbls/day to help support global crude oil prices. Along with the 500,000 bbls/day crude oil production cut announced by Russia in February 2023 and the original 2.0 million bbls/day production cut announced by OPEC+ in November 2022, the total crude oil production cut by OPEC+ is now projected to be 3.66 million bbls/day. The result of these crude oil production cuts has been a support of global crude oil prices at approximately US$80/bbl. As such, analysts believe North American drilling and oilfield services activity will continue to be strong under this favourable crude oil price environment at a sustainable and measured pace given the capital discipline instilled upon these E&P companies by their debt and equity stakeholders for return of capital through debt reduction, dividends and share buybacks. Such sustained and measured increases in oilfield services activity should bode well for CWC.

Q1 2023 has started off strong for CWC. Activity levels in both Canada and the U.S. in Q1 2023 continue to be elevated compared to the prior year's comparable quarter, while pricing has increased quarter-over-quarter with average revenue per day and hour for drilling rigs and service rigs, respectively, now at record levels in CWC's nineteen (19) year history buoyed by inflation for both labour, fuel and supplies. The biggest challenge for CWC and the industry will be to attract more field labour or rig crews which remains extremely tight. The Company has been successful in recruiting new field employees and crewing both its drilling and service rigs. As at March 31, 2023, CWC employed 630 employees and will be ramping up its field labour or rig crews to accommodate an expected increase in drilling rig activity in Q2 2023.

While CWC expects a continuation of its strong operational and financial results for the remainder of 2023, various global uncertainties may derail the Company's expected positive path. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has elicited a strong global response of sanctions against Russia from many Western countries. Such sanctions may have a negative effect on the global economy through supply chain disruptions and volatile commodity prices. In addition, many global economies are still experiencing high levels of inflation despite central banks having increased interest rates at a rapid pace, which has modestly slowed economic growth and the pace of inflation to date. If interest rates increase too rapidly, or rise to a high enough level whereby economic activity slows significantly resulting in a global recession, CWC may be negatively impacted.

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this News Release, including those contained in the section titled "Outlook" and including statements which may contain such words as "anticipate", "could", "continue", "should", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "will", "objective", "ongoing", "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking statements including management's assessment of future plans and operations, planned levels of capital expenditures, expectations as to industry and Company activity levels in various areas, expectations on the sustainability of future cash flow and earnings, expectations with respect to crude oil and natural gas prices, expectations regarding the level and type of drilling and production and related drilling and well services activity in the WCSB and U.S. basins, expectations regarding entering into long term drilling contracts and expanding our customer base, and expectations regarding the business, operations, revenue and debt levels of the Company in addition to general economic conditions including industry labor shortages, inflationary pressures and a rising interest rate environment and the impact of those conditions on the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of CWC's businesses include, among other things: risks and assumptions associated with operations, such as CWC's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and achieve expected benefits therefrom; assumptions concerning operational reliability; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources including debt and equity capital; risks inherent in CWC's Canadian and U.S. operations; CWC's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its current and future obligations; risks associated with the failure to finalize formal agreements with counterparties in certain circumstances; CWC's ability to make capital investments and the amounts of capital investments; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; the realization of the anticipated benefits of transactions; the possibility that CWC is unable to identify or consummate any acceptable strategic alternatives; the availability and price of labour, equipment and construction materials; the status, credit risk and continued existence of customers having contracts with CWC and its affiliates; availability of energy commodities; volatility of and assumptions regarding prices of energy commodities; competitive factors, including competition from third parties in the areas in which CWC operates or intends to operate, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the drilling and service rig business; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; risks of war (including the war in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrection, pandemics (including COVID-19), instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting jurisdictions in which CWC and its affiliates operate; severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to CWC's business; the risks associated with existing and potential or threatened future lawsuits, legal proceedings and regulatory actions against CWC and its affiliates; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals or land access rights and maintenance of support of such approvals and rights; the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on CWC's business and general economic and business conditions and markets; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual MD&A under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and from time to time in CWC's reports and filings with the Canadian securities authorities. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or other factor on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, as these are interdependent and CWC's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in the Annual MD&A under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and in CWC's other securities filings at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. See also the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" for further risk factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and, except to the extent expressly required by applicable securities laws and regulations, CWC assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release and all subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to CWC or persons acting on CWC's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statements made previously may be inaccurate now.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures



Three months ended $ thousands, except shares, per share amounts and margins March 31, 2023 2022 NON-GAAP MEASURES



Adjusted EBITDA:



Net income 4,669 3,439 Add:



Stock based compensation 300 231 Finance costs 957 388 Depreciation 3,606 2,926 (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (118) 337 Income tax expense 1,500 1,105 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10,914 8,426 Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic and diluted(1) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue)(1) 19 % 21 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 518,322,643 509,129,425 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 534,732,387 517,832,091 Gross margin:



Revenue 57,538 40,831 Less: Direct operating expenses 39,822 27,313 Gross margin(2) 17,716 13,518 Gross margin percentage(2) 31 % 33 %

$ thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Working capital (excluding debt):



Current assets 50,484 49,925 Less: Current liabilities (14,040) (14,848) Add: Current portion of long-term debt 883 865





Working capital (excluding debt) (3) 37,327 35,942 Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(3) 3.8:1 3.6:1 Net debt:



Long-term debt 42,939 42,139 Less: Current assets (50,484) (49,925) Add: Current liabilities 14,040 14,848 Net debt (4) 6,495 7,062

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest and finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation, gain or loss on disposal of asset, impairment of assets, goodwill impairment, transaction costs, stock based compensation and other one-time non-cash gains and losses) is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash flow in order to fund working capital, service debt, pay current income taxes, repurchase common shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid, and fund capital programs. Investors should be cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. CWC's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other entities and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other entities. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue and provides a measure of the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA per dollar of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average number of shares outstanding as used for the calculation of earnings per share. (2) Gross margin is calculated from the statement of comprehensive income (loss) as revenue less direct operating costs and is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's financial results from operations excluding fixed overhead costs. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by revenue. The Company believes the relationship between revenue and costs expressed by the gross margin percentage is a useful measure when compared over different financial periods as it demonstrates the trending relationship between revenue, costs and margins. Gross margin and gross margin percentage are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. (3) Working capital (excluding debt) is calculated based on current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of long-term debt. Working capital (excluding debt) is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's liquidity. Working capital (excluding debt) does not have any meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Working capital (excluding debt) ratio is calculated as current assets divided by the difference of current liabilities less the current portion of long-term debt. (4) Net debt is calculated based on long-term debt less current assets plus current liabilities. Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Management believes net debt is a useful indicator of a company's debt position.

