CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF ADDRESS

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ -– (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective April 18, 2022, the Company has moved its head office to the following address:

CWC Energy Services Corp.

Suite 2910, 605 – 5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H5

All phone numbers, fax numbers and email addresses remain the same.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

For further information: CWC Energy Services Corp., 2910, 605 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H5, Telephone: (403) 264-2177, Email: [email protected]; Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer; Stuart King, CA, Chief Financial Officer