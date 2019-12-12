CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces 2020 Capital Expenditure Budget

CALGARY, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a 2020 capital expenditure budget of $6.7 million, $6.0 million of which is maintenance and infrastructure capital related to recertifications, additions and upgrades to field equipment for the drilling rig and service rig divisions as well as information technology infrastructure, with the remaining $0.7 million being growth capital to upgrade one of the drilling rigs. The 2020 capital expenditures budget is consistent with CWC's commitment to safety and operational efficiency with high quality and well maintained equipment. CWC intends to finance its 2020 capital expenditures budget from operating cash flows.

The Company continues to be committed to disciplined fiscal management and pursuit of opportunities driven by the current industry environment. Management continues to evaluate and assess merger and acquisition opportunities of oilfield service businesses and assets that are best-in-class that would have the potential to increase shareholder value.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in the WCSB and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs and coil tubing. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas and operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost, and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this news release may contain such words as "anticipate", "could", "continue", "should", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "will", "objective", "ongoing", "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements including management's assessment of future plans and operations, planned levels of capital expenditures, and plans to finance such expenditures, plans to evaluate acquisition opportunities, expectations as to activity levels, expectations with respect to oil and natural gas prices, activity levels in various areas, continuing focus on cost saving measures, expectations regarding the level and type of drilling and production and related drilling and well services activity in the WCSB, expectations regarding entering into long term drilling contracts and expanding its customer base, and expectations regarding the business, operations and revenue of the Company in addition to general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information and statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the drilling and oilfield services sector (ie. demand, pricing and terms for oilfield drilling and services; current and expected oil and gas prices; exploration and development costs and delays; reserves discovery and decline rates; pipeline and transportation capacity; weather, health, safety and environmental risks), integration of acquisitions, competition, and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to acquisitions, development projects or capital expenditures and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations, stock market volatility and the inability to access sufficient capital from external and internal sources. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Any forward-looking statements made previously may be inaccurate now.

For further information: CWC Energy Services Corp., 610, 205 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V7, Telephone: (403) 264-2177, Email: info@cwcenergyservices.com, Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer; Stuart King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer

