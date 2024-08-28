CWB Wealth Announces Changes to CWB Onyx North American Equity Fund (Formerly CWB Core Equity Fund)

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - CWB Wealth Management Ltd. ("CWB WM"), the manager of the CWB Core Equity Fund (the "Fund"), today announced certain anticipated changes to the Fund.

Name change

Effective August 28, 2024, the name of the Fund will be changed from "CWB Core Equity Fund" to "CWB Onyx North American Equity Fund". The Fund's investment objective and risk profile remain the same.

Frequency of valuation

Effective August 28, 2024, the frequency of the valuation of the Fund will be increased so that the net asset value of the Fund and the net asset value per unit of each series of units of the Fund will calculated on each day that the Toronto Stock Exchange is open for business. Accordingly, commencing on August 28, 2024, it will generally be possible for investors to purchase and redeem units of the Fund on any day that the Toronto Stock Exchange is open for business. Currently, the Fund is valued, and units of the Fund can be purchased and redeemed, on a weekly basis.

Designation of outstanding units

Effective August 28, 2024, all of the outstanding units of the Fund will be designated as Series A units. Currently, the outstanding units are not designated as belonging to a named series. The attributes of the outstanding units of the Fund will not change as a result of their designation as Series A units. This change is being made to provide the Fund with the ability to offer additional series of units in the future.

About CWB Wealth Management

CWB WM is part of CWB Financial Group, a diversified financial services group providing specialized services in business and personal banking, trust and wealth management across Canada. CWB WM provides discretionary portfolio management and investment advisory services, as well as financial planning products and services. Along with our subsidiary, Canadian Western Financial Ltd., we provide a range of investment services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors including mutual funds, pooled funds and separately managed accounts.

