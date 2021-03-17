CWB Trust Services appointed as trustee for Equity Associates Inc.'s registered plans

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - CWB Trust Services (CWBTS) is delighted to announce its appointment as the trustee for all Equity Associates Inc. registered plans.

"Both CWB Trust Services and Equity Associates Inc. are committed to providing exceptional and responsive client-centred service and support," states Bjorn Frohnsdorf, CWBTS' Vice President and General Manager. "We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Equity Associates Inc., and look forward to building a successful business relationship with them."

As part of the new mandate, CWBTS will act as trustee for Equity Associates Inc.'s registered plans on their new nominee platform, providing support with ongoing oversight, support and tailored solutions to meet the needs of the Equity Associates Operations Team.

Al Spadaro, CWBTS' Director of Business Development, Bare Trust, also welcomes the announcement. "Having built our reputation on delivering proven trustee expertise, our selection as trustee for Equity Associates Inc. further solidifies our position as a leading provider in registered plan trustee services."

"In choosing our partner for our nominee account platform, CWBTS has advised, supported and delivered in every respect. We look forward to continue to build a long-lasting relationship," states Bob Goodish, CEO and Chairman of Equity Associates.

About CWB Trust Services CWB Trust Services, a member of the CWB Financial Group, provides personalized trustee and custodial solutions for mid-sized pension plans, brokerage firms, investment managers, endowments, individual mortgage investors and other investment pools. Learn more at www.cwt.ca.

About CWB Financial Group CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About Equity Associates Established 18 years ago, Equity Associates is one of Canada's largest independently owned mutual fund dealerships. By combining an Advisor-centric doctrine catered to successful financial Advisors, we are able to attract seasoned, successful business owners. Learn more at equityassociates.ca.

