CWB National Leasing Becomes Exclusive Financing Partner for MarketBook Canada

This partnership is a direct reflection of the changing equipment retailing landscape as customers want and need digital solutions in order to conduct business more effectively. MarketBook.ca is a leading digital destination for business owners to purchase necessary equipment to boost their productivity and success, and CWB National Leasing has the technology and track record needed to close the loop for both equipment dealers and customers quickly and efficiently.

"Understanding our customers and how they purchase equipment is hugely important to us, and adapting to their needs is essential," says Miles Macdonell, Senior Vice-president of Sales at CWB National Leasing. "Partnering with MarketBook.ca makes sense as we need to provide options for our dealers and customers to do business how they want to, when they want to—more and more, that's online."

As of September 12, 2020, MarketBook.ca's product listings feature online financing options available to customers through CWB National Leasing. These financing options include flexible payment choices when browsing equipment online, and the ability to calculate estimated payments based on real financing rates.

"MarketBook and CWB National Leasing share the similar goal of helping businesses and equipment dealers become more successful," says Jared Koch, Corporate Sales Executive at Sandhills Global. "CWB National Leasing understands the unique financial requirements of equipment buyers and sellers in our core industries, and they offer tools that address those needs. Working together ensures that these tools are more accessible to our sellers and their customers."

CWB National Leasing isn't new to working with business owners and equipment buyers. With over 42 years in business, they are now Canada's largest and longest standing equipment financing provider, and they're still growing.

MarketBook.ca is a unique platform and each step toward providing full-service solutions to customers pushes them further into the market as a leader. Expanding on their digital tools with leading financing company, CWB National Leasing, gives customers an advantage for quick, easy quotes in real time, adapting to today's digital frontier.

About CWB National Leasing

CWB National Leasing, Canada's largest and longest-running equipment financing company, has helped over 324,000 Canadian business customers secure equipment to position their businesses for growth. With over $11 Billion in funding provided, CWB National Leasing offers a full range of financing services to equipment buyers and sellers in a variety of industries, such as agriculture, construction, transportation, forestry, health care, commercial and golf and turf. CWB National Leasing has 60 sales agents and a broker network across Canada supported from its head office in Winnipeg, Manitoba. CWB National Leasing is part of the CWB Financial Group of companies.

About MarketBook.ca

MarketBook is a product of Sandhills Global, Inc., headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. Building on over 40 years of proven results for advertisers across multiple brands, MarketBook connects buyers and sellers of construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, trailers, attachments, parts, and components throughout Canada. Powered by Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, AuctionTime, and other Sandhills platforms, MarketBook combines for-sale listings and auction results online at MachineryTrader.ca, via the MarketBook mobile app, and through weekly print publications. Multiple print publications are tailored to specific markets and distributed directly to locations serving buyers in the construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries.

For more information, or to arrange interviews, contact:

Dina Beaucage, Content Marketing Manager, CWB National Leasing

204-954-9000 ext 2589, [email protected]

Jared Koch, Corporate Sales Executive, Sandhills Global

402-458-4486, [email protected]

SOURCE MarketBook.ca

