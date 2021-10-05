CWB Franchise Finance provides acquisition financing to Dream Hospitality Group for the acquisition of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CWB Franchise Finance, a CWB Financial Group partner company, has provided a loan facility to Dream Hospitality Group Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares in Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar from MTY Food Group. With the principal's combined 36 years of experience in the beverage and food industry, Dream Hospitality's new partnership with CWB facilitates their ambition to acquire and consolidate restaurant brands that compliment their expansion objectives.

"A strong and enduring relationship with Dream Hospitality led us to the moment that we could enable a valuable new growth opportunity for their business," says Dimitri Mazur, Sr. Manager, Restaurants, CWB Franchise Finance. "We know that more business owners are looking to emerge from the pandemic with momentum, and with 20-plus years of experience in the restaurant industry, we're here to provide the competitive terms and proactive solutions that continue to foster successful partnerships."

"This is an exciting expansion opportunity for Dream Hospitality," says Raimondo Messina, CFO and President of Dream Hospitality. "CWB has proven to be a committed partner in our business and we appreciate their expertise and connections throughout Canada's restaurant industry. We look forward to strengthening this already beneficial relationship as we continue to grow."

About CWB Franchise Finance

CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, specializes in financing for regional and national restaurants and hotels and is a leading lender to the Canadian restaurant and hospitality industries. CWB Franchise Finance was acquired by CWB Financial Group in 2016 following a successful track record. To date, over $3.5 billion has been invested in the Canadian hotel and restaurant space, with more than 900 clients with upwards of 2,200 property locations over 20 years.



About CWB Financial Group

CWB is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through Canadian Western Bank banking centre locations, and personal banking through our digital channels, including Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About Dream Hospitality

The Dream Hospitality Group is a Canadian-owned company founded in 2008 with a bold, progressive approach, and unparalleled dedication to quality food, décor, and the overall dining experience it offers. Today, the group proudly operates several brands and dining establishments that are strategically diversified in different culinary categories.

SOURCE CWB Franchise Finance

For further information: Marcus Miller, Manager, External Communications, CWB, [email protected], 780.717.4001