CWB Franchise Finance partners with Flock Rottiserie + Greens

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - CWB Franchise Finance (CWB), a division of CWB Financial Group, has provided a development line facility to Flock Rotisserie + Greens. Flock is a growing Toronto-based Fast Casual brand with a focus on salads and rotisserie chicken.

"At CWB we love to see regional brands grow and succeed," says Jacob Mancini, AVP, Restaurants & Breweries with CWB Franchise Finance. "We're proud of our ability to identify these brands in the early stages of their lifecycle, and provide financial products to help them recapitalize and take the next step in their growth. Flock's success really highlights the emergence of homegrown, Fast Casual brands, and we are pleased to be able to help them take the next step with their brand."

CWB provided a full refinance of Flock's existing bank debt, leases and shareholder loans, as well as a development facility for future growth.

"Flock is a company that values trying new things and incorporating a passion for healthy, fresh food," Mustafa Yusuf, President and Co-founder of Flock Rotisserie + Greens. "As our brand expands, we needed a bank that understood who we are and what we want to accomplish. CWB took the time to do just that. They helped merge our vision for the future into reality. Their knowledge in the restaurant sector made us confident in taking the next steps in our business."

About CWB Franchise Finance

CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, specializes in financing for regional and national restaurants and hotels and is a leading lender to the Canadian restaurant and hospitality industries. Previously GE Capital Canada's franchise financing arm, CWB Franchise Finance was acquired by CWB Financial Group in 2016 following a successful track record of more than 800 clients with upwards of 1,525 property locations over 14 years. To date, more than $3 billion has been invested in the Canadian hotel and restaurant space. Learn more at www.cwbfranchise.com.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group is a diversified financial services organization serving businesses and individuals across Canada. Operating from its headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, CWB's key business lines include full service business and personal banking offered through branches of Canadian Western Bank, and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust Services are offered through Canadian Western Trust. Comprehensive wealth management offerings are provided through CWB Wealth Management, which includes the businesses of CWB McLean & Partners Wealth Management and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About Flock

Delicious food that's pretty good for you. Our Rotisserie Chickens are Raised Hormone & Antibiotic Free, Free Run & Halal. Super juicy and cooked perfectly on site every day. We've created delicious, nutrient packed salads and sides that appeal to healthy eaters who are looking for tasty paleo, gluten free, vegan or dairy free options. "If there's one thing we're obsessed with, it's rotisserie chicken. It's just healthy, vibrant, and accessible. Roast chicken and salad – you can have a different version of it every day." Learn more at www.eatflock.com.

