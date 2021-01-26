CWB Franchise Finance launches specialized lending solutions for the craft brewing industry

Partnership with Half Hitch Brewing Company marks entry into maturing craft beer market

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, is proud to introduce a specialized lending program for the craft brewing industry as it announces its newest client, Half Hitch Brewing Company. With 20 years of lending experience working directly with restaurants and hospitality, the new offering represents growth for both CWB Franchise Finance and a maturing brewing industry that requires an agile and expert financial partner. CWB Franchise Finance will focus on providing simplified lending structures that fosters development for Half Hitch and other established brewing companies.

"Many small- and medium-sized breweries are looking for creative ways to grow, especially with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Cam Moser, Senior Manager, CWB Craft Brewery Finance, a 15-year veteran in the craft brewing industry. "Business owners in this category are passionate about producing great beer, but they need a financial partner that can provide capital for investments unique to their operation, product and brand.

"CWB was the obvious choice for our financing," says Kyle Heier, Co-Founder and CEO of Half Hitch Brewing. "They package top-notch service with flexibility and a personal touch while being focused on our specific needs. We can confidently grow our business knowing that CWB doesn't treat as a number, and looks well beyond the numbers. Their team is eager to learn our business inside and out to best focus on our vision and direction. We were provided with tools to execute our plan, and a new team member to grow with."

Targeted to brewery owners with a minimum two years of operation, CWB Franchise Finance provides a spectrum of industry-focused financial products, flexible structures as well as proactive focus and attention. Brewers looking to expand or renovate their operations, navigate acquisitions and buyouts, purchase underlying real estate and refinance or consolidate debt will benefit from Franchise Finance's expertise. Learn more by visiting https://www.cwbfranchise.com/brewery-financing.

About CWB Franchise Finance

CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, specializes in financing for regional and national restaurants and hotels and is a leading lender to the Canadian restaurant and hospitality industries. CWB Franchise Finance was acquired by CWB Financial Group in 2016 following a successful track record of more than 800 clients with upwards of 1,525 property locations over 14 years. To date, more than $3 billion has been invested in the Canadian hotel and restaurant space.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB Financial Group's key business lines include full service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of CWB and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

