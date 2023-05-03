Cutwater Canned Cocktails Make a Splash in Canada as the Newest Addition to Labatt Breweries' Beyond Beer Portfolio

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - This week, a hyped cocktail bar "opened" in Toronto – with a twist. To celebrate Cutwater canned cocktails exclusively hitting select LCBO shelves across Ontario, the brand introduced 'Anywhere Bar', a seemingly new bar with delicious, handcrafted cocktails, made with award-winning spirits.

The San Diego-born cocktail brand launched in Canada under the guise of ‘Anywhere Bar’, turning any occasion with a Cutwater into a high-quality cocktail experience. (CNW Group/Cutwater Canada)

To further amplify the launch, the brand turned cocktail and lifestyle-focused content creators into megaphones, to inspire Ontarians to visit Anywhere Bar. Ultimately, the grand reveal was that Anywhere Bar isn't a physical space, but rather it's anywhere a Cutwater canned cocktail is in hand.

"Consumer demand for choice is continually evolving, with canned cocktails – outside of Caesars – becoming the fastest growing ready-to-drink sub-segment in Canada in 2022," said Brian Kuhn, Beyond Beer Vice President, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "Bringing Cutwater's canned cocktails to Canada, following its incredible success in the U.S. market, is just another way we're continuing to expand our product lineup with industry-leading offerings, led by consumer trends and insights."

Established in 2017, Cutwater Spirits was co-founded by master distiller Yuseff Cherney. The brand has had a meteoric rise in the U.S., becoming an award-winning craft spirits brand and a pioneer in canned classic cocktails. Cutwater's portfolio of products continues to be guided by Cherney's experimental nature and strong commitment to quality. Today, Cutwater is the best-selling spirit-based canned cocktail across the U.S.

"Cutwater continues to disrupt the canned cocktails space with its array of award-winning, real-spirit based cocktails," said Gwen Conley, Head of Innovation & Global Expansion, Cutwater Spirits. "Our aim is to authentically deliver on the bar-quality taste consumers crave while delivering the ultimate convenience of a ready-to-drink beverage. This expansion into the Canadian market is a milestone moment for us, having started as humble spirits distillery to now an international product offering."

Cutwater is available now on shelves, exclusively at select LCBOs across Ontario in three delectable flavours, including: Rum Mint Mojito (5.9% ABV), Tequila Grapefruit Paloma (7.0% ABV) and Tequila Lime Margarita (12.5% ABV).

Be sure to follow along and engage on social media @CutwaterSpiritsCan.

About Cutwater:

First established in San Diego and known for its award-winning lineup of 20+ canned cocktail classics made form its portfolio of bottled spirits, Co-Founder Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. In 2017, Cutwater was established as a separate entity from the brewery and today, Cutwater has earned over 2,500+ awards across its portfolio of products and has finally made its way into the Canadian market. For more information, visit www.cutwaterspirits.com

SOURCE Cutwater Canada

For further information: Jessica Walcot, Account Director, Veritas Communications Inc., [email protected], 647-545-7737