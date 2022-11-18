CUSTOMIZE DAZZLING HOLIDAY LIGHTS with NOMA Advanced Smart 2.0 Products and the NOMA Advanced Smart 2.0 Hub

App- and voice-controlled smart products with unparalleled results from Gemmy

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- NOMA Advanced Smart 2.0 Products and the NOMA Advanced Smart 2.0 Hub let holiday decorators customize dazzling holiday lighting with 500 preset programs and an astonishing 8.5 million colour and speed combinations. These high-tech and innovative LED smart products work with the NOMA Advanced Christmas app and smart home assistants to deliver unparalleled results.

NOMA Advanced Smart 2.0 Products come in three popular string styles with 24 bulbs each: C6, C9 and Icicle. Three showstopping yard decorations are also available this year: Enjoy an incredible synchronized musical light show in the Airblown™ Inflatable Tree Trio with five classic Christmas songs, a waving Animated Wireform Snowman and a head-turning Animated Wireform Reindeer.

Manage options using the app or voice commands in English with a Google Assistant-enabled or Amazon Echo device. Select colours down to the individual bulb for Christmas or any occasion.

"We are thrilled to offer our most innovative lighting technology in NOMA Advanced Smart 2.0 Products," said Steven Harris, Vice President of product development at Gemmy. "Decorators can create their own one-of-a-kind look or choose from dazzling pre-programmed effects. They can instantly change their entire display with the app or voice control through a smart home assistant."

Pair and program up to 20 smart products with a single NOMA Advanced Smart 2.0 Hub. The Hub includes a 6-ft ethernet cable and power cord for optimal stability and connectivity. Enjoy basic tools and preprogrammed options or get creative with the advanced colour and theme tools. Time-saving features let decorators save light shows by name, as well as set start and end times with a convenient timer.

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has change the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

