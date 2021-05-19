Customers' Demand for Integrated Solutions Powers the Global Email Security Market: Frost & Sullivan

The financial industry was the largest vertical market with a 21.8% revenue share in 2020 and will remain so with anticipated revenues of $1.18 billion in 2025. The healthcare and government (including defense) sectors follow, with forecasted 14.9% and 14%, respectively, revenue shares by 2025.

"As email is the number one threat vector, organizations are looking for integrated solutions and a single pane of glass for more effective and simplified security management," said Tony Massimini, Security Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Also, the convergence of email security with other security solutions enables organizations to consolidate vendors and increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger and more comprehensive security."

Massimini added: "The growing number of data protection and privacy regulations in various countries and regions will drive customers to engage in or upgrade to new email security solutions to comply with the requirements in place. Further, to keep pace with customers, vendors must move to the cloud quickly, continue to innovate in terms of cloud security and work on augmenting other cloud email services."

As the trend of integrating across security solutions is gaining importance, email security solutions providers should consider the following growth prospects:

Cloud migration : Vendors should support customers in correlating data across multiple vectors such as endpoints, the cloud, email, and networks, which will help in threat identification and management.

: Vendors should support customers in correlating data across multiple vectors such as endpoints, the cloud, email, and networks, which will help in threat identification and management. Social engineering threats : Vendors should offer automated security processes and training for personnel, especially because many enterprises have adopted the WFH model during the pandemic.

: Vendors should offer automated security processes and training for personnel, especially because many enterprises have adopted the WFH model during the pandemic. Cyber attackers aggressively target the financial, government, and healthcare segments : Vendors should consider a cloud service to monitor a customer's security compliance and performance. They can also partner with MSPs/MSSPs to offer solutions and expertise across a complicated security landscape.

: Vendors should consider a cloud service to monitor a customer's security compliance and performance. They can also partner with MSPs/MSSPs to offer solutions and expertise across a complicated security landscape. Integrated cloud security: Email security can be implemented as part of a wider, integrated, cloud-based security ecosystem.

Global Email Security Market, Forecast to 2025 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Security research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

