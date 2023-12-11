Customers' Dedication Helps Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop Exceed $675,000 in Annual Together We Care® Toy Drive

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop have once again concluded their annual Together We Care® Toy Drive on a high note. Thanks to the unwavering support of loyal customers, the initiative raised an impressive $675,066 value in toys and gifts designated for local charities in anticipation of the festive season. Moreover, the company is set to contribute $63,877 in cash donations to aid these charitable causes.

The three-week-long annual Together We Care® Toy Drive, culminating in the highly anticipated Fill-a-Sleigh Day, has fostered strong partnerships between Red Apple, The Bargain! Shop, and local charitable organizations. Its primary objective remains constant: ensuring that every child within their served communities feels the magic of Christmas morning.

Expressing gratitude, President and CEO of Red Apple Stores, Brendan Proctor remarked, "This year's success of the Together We Care® Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day is a testament to the incredible support from our customers across Canada. We are fortunate to be part of such a compassionate and generous community, whose contributions make these charitable endeavors a reality."

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

