Customer Service is Now a Major Business Growth Driver, According to Fonolo's Newest Resource

Companies without a fully realized customer service strategy are falling behind as demand for quality customer support continues to rise.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Fonolo, the industry leader in call-back solutions, has released their latest online resource with insights into the latest expectations for customer support, as well as actionable strategies businesses can implement to stay competitive and promote consumer loyalty.

The company's Creating a Customer Service Strategy That Drives Business Growth white paper highlights customer service as a main business growth driver — a descriptor previously attributed to sales and marketing exclusively. By providing top quality support and developing a seamless, easy-to-navigate customer journey, businesses are more likely to retain customers and drive new user growth.

Fonolo highlights a case study on international retail giant Amazon, as well as several tips and tactics to keep customers happy and satisfied. They also provide recommendations for valuable contact center technology, highlighting Voice Call-Backs as one of the new industry standards for customer support teams worldwide who struggle with long hold times, high call volumes, and customer frustration.

