Cuso International Announces the Appointment of Nicolas Moyer as its new CEO

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Cuso International, one of Canada's longest serving international development organizations, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Moyer as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1st, 2021.

Initiated by a group of visionary university students six decades ago, today Cuso International's operations extend through Sub-Saharan Africa, South and Central America, the Caribbean and Northern Canada. Through a combination of skilled volunteer placements and innovative programming, it continues to provide anti-poverty solutions to its partners and their communities. Mr. Moyer brings over 16 years of extensive experience in international cooperation and humanitarian response programs, partnership building, policy influence, fundraising and strategic non-profit leadership to the role.

"Cuso International is so fortunate to have someone with Nicolas Moyer's competencies and experience as the new leader of our organization," said Patricia Perez-Coutts, Chair of Cuso International. "He is a skilled leader who is deeply committed to empowering people and communities and eradicating poverty."

For the past three years, Mr. Moyer served as the Chief Executive Officer at Cooperation Canada (formerly Canadian Council for International Cooperation), an advocacy leader in international development influencing policy and building capacity for its members. Previously, he was the Executive Director at the Humanitarian Coalition, an organization he founded, which brings together leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during international humanitarian disasters. He has degrees in Economics (Université de Montréal), International Relations (MacQuarie University, Australia) and an Executive MBA (Queen's University). Driven by a commitment to social justice, he began his career in international development in Ethiopia, where he volunteered with a grassroots women's rights organization.

"I am truly honoured to be joining the remarkable Cuso family," said Nicolas Moyer. "Cuso has done so much to improve the lives of so many, enabling long-term, sustainable change. I look forward to getting to work with the extraordinary Cuso team and to expand even further Cuso's potential for impact."

Nicolas Moyer will succeed CEO Glenn Mifflin, who will retire from his position July 31, 2021. Mr. Moyer will join Cuso International full time October 1, 2021. The Board has appointed Cuso International Chief Financial Officer, Sylvie Dobinson as Acting CEO in the interim. Ms. Perez-Coutts continued: "On behalf of all Board members, I also want to commend Glenn Mifflin for his exemplary service as Chief Executive Officer over the past four and a half years and thank him for his guidance, expertise and dedication to supporting our mission to eradicate poverty and inequality."

About Cuso International

Cuso International is a Canadian charity committed to ending poverty and inequality. Cuso works with local partners around the world to improve economic opportunities for all, enhance women's and girls' empowerment, and advance gender equality. Through skills sharing, we are building sustainable futures. Each year, we amplify our impact by mobilizing hundreds of professionals who volunteer their time and provide their knowledge. www.cusointernational.org.

SOURCE Cuso International

For further information: Eileen Melnick McCarthy, E: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cuso.org

