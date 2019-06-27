CALGARY, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of Ernst & Young Inc, in its capacity as Receiver of the Properties, Cushman & Wakefield ULC has been appointed as the selling agents for the following Calgary assets, offered through a Judicial Sale process.

Downtown Calgary Development Site

Location:608 7th Street & 735 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

Total Square Feet: 13,021



11 existing office condos

Location: 634 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

Total Square Feet: 25,084



Existing Retail/Professional Centre.

Location: 19605 Walden Boulevard SE, Calgary, AB

Total Square Feet: 29,015

Cushman & Wakefield ULC - Three Judicial Listings (CNW Group/Cushman & wakefield ULC)

For further information: Marc Rosso, +1 403 261 1127, marc.rosso@cushwake.com or Tom Charlton, +1 403-261-1117, tom.charlton@cushwake.com