CURVE ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT WITH SAUDI ARAMCO TECHNOLOGIES

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Curve Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Curve") confirms that its wholly owned subsidiary, Curve Energy Pte Ltd, has entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. The NDA formalizes ongoing discussions and the exchange of information between the two parties.

About Curve Energy Corp.

Curve Energy Corp. is a technology-driven company pioneering advanced green chemistry solutions for the maritime fuel industry and broader energy markets. The company's patented desulfurization technology upgrades Heavy Fuel Oil (HSFO) by removing sulfur, upgrading it into Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) under near-ambient conditions. Curve's technology eliminates the need for carbon-intensive SMR hydrogen desulfurization, blended fuels, and scrubbers. It also demonstrates the ability to reduce additional pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), supporting evolving multi-pollutant emissions standards.

For more information about Curve, visit https://www.curvenrg.com

Peter Joyce
Chief Executive Officer

Peter Joyce

Chief Executive Officer

For further information: [email protected]