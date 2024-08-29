Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Expands Sire Spirits to Canada: Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne Now Available

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is proud to announce the expansion of his spirits company, Sire Spirits, into the Canadian market. The move brings Jackson's renowned Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne to Canadian consumers for the first time.

Sire Spirits, which is 100% owned by Jackson, has made significant strides in the premium spirits industry, with both Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne being celebrated for their exceptional quality and taste. With this latest expansion, Canadian customers will now have the opportunity to experience these luxury spirits firsthand.

The official Canadian launch took place from July 5th to 7th, 2024, when Curtis Jackson personally visited the first retail accounts across the country. His hands-on approach reflects his commitment to ensuring the success of Sire Spirits in Canada, as well as his dedication to sharing his passion for premium beverages with a new audience.

To further solidify Sire Spirits' presence in Canada, Kolonaki Fine Wines & Spirits has been named the exclusive national representative. This partnership will ensure that Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne are available at premium retailers and establishments across the country, offering Canadians unparalleled access to these exquisite brands.

"We are thrilled to bring Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne to Canada," said Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. "These brands represent the best in quality, and I'm excited for Canada to experience what we have to offer. This expansion is just the beginning, and we look forward to building a lasting presence in this vibrant market."

Branson Cognac is crafted in France's Cognac region, offering a rich and sophisticated flavor profile that has made it a favorite among connoisseurs. Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, meaning "The King's Path," is a premium champagne that embodies the spirit of victory and celebration, making it the perfect choice for those who seek excellence.

For more information on Sire Spirits and to find out where to purchase Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne in Canada, please visit the Kolonaki Fine Wines & Spirits website.

About Sire Spirits:

Sire Spirits is a premium spirits company founded and wholly owned by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The company is dedicated to producing high-quality beverages, including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, Sire Spirits has quickly become a leader in the luxury spirits industry.

