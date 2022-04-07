CurlyCon to Host First Annual Event in Celebration of Curly, Kinky, and Coily Hair

"Curly and coily hair consumers are looking for an ally to educate them, and therefore, to empower them SheaMoisture has a wealth of wisdom and experience. We understand that the journey is messy, and ever-evolving. We're on this path together, sharing what we've learned along the way. Our goal is to inspire women to fearlessly embrace their natural texture, so they can celebrate their true natural selves," shared George Umoh, Brand Lead at SheaMoisture Canada, a premium partner of the CurlyCon 2022 event.

Participants will be connected with CurlyCon's impressive roster of hair-experts through a variety of sessions, including educational workshops and demonstrations, thought provoking panels and discussions, and engaging speaker sessions - all designed to share the best practices, products, and approaches when it comes curly hair care. Additional session highlights include live workshops with Shea Moisture, Bounce Curls, and Kérastase.

Proudly represented this year by premium event sponsor, Dyson, Dyson Design and Development Engineer, Niamh Cogley-Rock will host a keynote presentation, showcasing the development of Dyson's technology, including dedicated tools for Type 3 and 4 Curls.

This will be CurlyCon's first annual bash, and participants can expect an in-person return in the upcoming months packed with even more knowledge for our curly community!

For further information about CurlyCon 2022 and to sign up for tickets, you can visit: https://curlyconevent.com/.

CurlyCon

CurlyCon is an inclusive hair community, created to inspire and cultivate a space where diversity is expected, self-expression is honoured, all are welcomed. Our brand brings together some of the biggest names in the curly hair industry to cover topics in curl care, maintenance and products through a series of virtual and in person events.

SOURCE CurlyCon

For further information: Demi Andrea, PR Lead, [email protected]