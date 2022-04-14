Curinos Joins the Canadian Lenders Association as an Approved Vendor

Members can now access Curinos intelligence and solutions to support business growth

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, today announced it is now an approved vendor with the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA).

"We are excited to join the CLA and become part of the community of innovators in Canadian financial services," said Kevin Travis, EVP at Curinos. "Building on our 20 years of Canadian experience under the Novantas brand, we look forward contributing our unique insights around deposits, distribution, marketing and digital experience to its members. The goals of the CLA align closely with our purpose, which is to help our clients, attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships."

CLA members will have access to Curinos' insights frequently as we join with the CLA in events, publications, and research.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curinos as the newest member of our lending community," said Gary Schwartz, President of the CLA. "Curinos has proven to be a leader in the field of data-driven decisioning and is able to provide in-depth sector knowledge and solutions to Canadian lenders."

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Born out of the combination of two familiar industry powerhouses, Novantas and Informa's FBX business, Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending and digital experience solutions and technologies. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About Canadian Lenders Association

The Canadian Lenders Association supports the growth of companies that are in the business of lending, or providing other means of credit, to small businesses and individuals by non-conventional or innovative means to exchange ideas and explore ways of improving the sector; encourage principled and professional practices by Innovative Lenders; educate the public at large about Innovative Lending; encourage individual potential borrowers to be informed about the appropriateness of Innovative Lending to the borrowers' circumstance; and to advocate on behalf of, and represent the interests of Innovative Lenders. For additional information, please visit www.canadianlenders.org/.

