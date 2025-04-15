Curaleaf Celebrates the Opening of The Hemp Company Retail Storefront in West Palm Beach, Florida

Formerly Curaleaf West Palm Beach Clematis, the new location is the first licensed dispensary to transition into a dedicated hemp store

STAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced it will open The Hemp Company by Curaleaf West Palm Beach, located at 300 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, on April 15, 2025. The Hemp Company in West Palm Beach is the Company's first fully dedicated hemp retail storefront, providing an accessible brick-and-mortar marketplace for best-in-class, Farm Bill-compliant hemp-derived THC products.

The Hemp Company is situated directly in the heart of the downtown West Palm Beach Clematis Street Entertainment District, just steps away from the scenic Palm Beach Marina. Adults 21 and older, with a valid ID, living in or visiting the West Palm Beach area can access a vast selection of best-in-class hemp-derived THC beverages and products, with no medical cannabis card required. The store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, offering late night hours from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. ET Friday and Saturday, and open 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Delivery options are also expected for local customers in the near future.

Mirroring the brand promise made when Curaleaf's hemp business launched in 2024, The Hemp Company is focused on providing a diverse assortment of reputable hemp-derived THC products, ensuring consumers have access to reliable, high quality and responsibly-made options. Product assortment will include the Company's portfolio of Select™ hemp-derived THC products, including Select Zero Proof Seltzer, the new Select FormulaX energy drink, Select™ Gummies, including Fast-Acting Bites, Classic Bites, XBites, and Snooze Bites. The Hemp Company storefront also carries an unrivaled selection of third-party partner brands, including 1906, Artet, BRĒZ, Cann, Foria, Kiva, Kanha, Keef, MXXN, Old Pal, Papa & Barkley, Sprinkle, VetCBD, Wyld, and Wynk.

"Building on the successful launch of our Select hemp-derived THC portfolio, we are thrilled to bring tested and regulated hemp products from Select™ and other industry-leading brands directly to Florida consumers," said Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Chairman and CEO. "This evolution within our retail portfolio, along with our partnership with Total Wine & More, underscores our commitment to meeting new and existing consumers where they are today, both through direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels and brick and mortar locations around the country. This location is the first regulated and licensed dispensary on record to transition into a hemp-only store, and we are eager to apply the expertise that has driven the success of our cannabis retail network to adults seeking access to hemp-derived THC products."

A celebration will be held to commemorate the grand opening of The Hemp Company West Palm Beach on April 19, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will feature tastings from Cann, Keef, North Cann, Cycling Frog, Nowadays, along with giveaways from Select, and more. Curaleaf's closest medical cannabis dispensary, Curaleaf West Palm Beach is located just six miles away at 6835 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411 and continues to serve registered medical cannabis patients daily.

To purchase products from The Hemp Company online, please visit https://thehempcompany.com/ .

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, and products, please visit https://curaleaf.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

