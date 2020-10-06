Curaleaf Announces Multi-Faceted, Month-Long Fundraising Initiative to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer

Ten Breast Cancer Awareness Organizations Selected to Benefit from Local Donation Programs, Nine States Launch Limited-Edition "Pre-Rolls With a Purpose" and More

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced a month-long, multi-state fundraising initiative in which proceeds will benefit ten locally-run organizations across the U.S. that cater to the unique needs of the women and families affected by breast cancer.

Throughout October, over sixty Curaleaf dispensary locations will be matching customer donations and will sell limited-edition products, including special-edition batteries in New York and pink "Pre-Rolls with a Purpose" in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, Nevada, and Oregon. Proceeds will go to ten state-run charity organizations that focus on breast cancer awareness, prevention, and patient services. These organizations directly impact thousands of women through several different initiatives related to the cause, including education, research, and prevention, and providing access to patient services, financial assistance, community support, and functional items that support physical and emotional recovery. In compliance with each state's local regulations, specific product offerings and donation details vary by market. For a complete list of Curaleaf locations participating in the program, products available, and the local organizations each state will benefit, please visit https://curaleaf.com/blog/in-addition-to-the-ribbon.

"At Curaleaf, we are dedicated to always doing the right thing for each other, our customers, and our communities. We have a bias for action and agility, and we celebrate the people who step up with determination and urgency to overcome obstacles and move us forward. The ten local organizations that we've selected to support this month embody the same values and are capable of making a major impact in our communities," said Khadijah Tribble, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Curaleaf. "We are proud to honor our everlasting commitment to the fighters, the survivors, those at risk and those we've lost to breast cancer."

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, aside from skin cancers. About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer throughout her lifetime.

Curaleaf strives to provide compassionate guidance for patients and customers who make cannabis part of their health and wellness journeys with the goal of pairing the right products with the right people, so that everyone may consume cannabis with ease, clarity, and confidence. With flower reigning supreme as a top-selling category at all of our locations, Curaleaf is proud to offer "Pre-Rolls with a Purpose" – a special pink version of our popular cannabis pre-rolls made with flower that is grown to the highest standards by experienced cultivators. The Company saw tremendous success with this program last year, particularly in Florida where over $38,000 was raised for the state's local charity, Badges of Courage.

Curaleaf is committed to building an eco-system of impact, policy and business that aligns with the greater good of the cannabis industry and the communities in which the Company operates and serves. The Company will announce its full social equity plan as part of its corporate social responsibility program "Rooted In Good" later this year.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the sales Curaleaf's Pink Pre-Rolls in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Nevada and Oregon, and the donations that will be made to local philanthropic organizations in each state. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

