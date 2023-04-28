OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jan Simpson, President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), called upon the federal government to stop the stonewalling and get back to the bargaining table. It must present a new offer that meets the needs of the workers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

Nearly 160,000 workers have waited long enough. They are falling behind. They deserve respect.

"These workers have been without a new contract for over two years. Despite no new deal in place, public sector workers took care of Canadians when the pandemic hit pivoting quickly to get them the essential services and benefits, they needed. Public sector workers took care of Canadians. Now it's time to take care of public sector workers." says Simpson.

"Workers in Canada have a constitutional right to collective bargaining," reminds Simpson.

"The government must respect this right, return to the bargaining table, and negotiate a fair deal for these workers," reminds Simpson.

In 2011, CUPW workers were legislated back to work by the Harper government and again in 2018 by the Trudeau Government. The 2011 legislation was eventually ruled unconstitutional by the courts. However, the constitutionality of the 2018 back-to-work legislation is still being challenged in the courts.

"Collective bargaining and the right to strike are fundamental rights, protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms," says Simpson. "It was the current Prime Minister's own father, Pierre Trudeau, who entrenched these rights – central to our democracy. When governments impose back-to-work legislation, they undermine workers' capacity to negotiate free and fair collective agreements."

"CUPW is offering our full support and solidarity to the members of PSAC as their fight is a fight for all Canadian workers," concludes Simpson.

