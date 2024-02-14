MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announces that a recommendation from the mediators has been received by the bargaining committees of both parties after an impasse to renew the collective agreement of 2,100 flight attendants at Air Transat. The Air Transat Component of CUPE will present it to members during upcoming information meetings, followed by a voting period. This process rules out all possibility of strike action. Until then, CUPE will not issue any comments on the subject.

The collective agreement for these flight attendants, based at airports in Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ), expired on October 31, 2022. Negotiations began officially on April 17, 2023.

A first tentative agreement between the parties was reached on December 14. After general meetings, the flight attendants voted 98.1% to reject it, with 87% of members participating.

On January 7, a second tentative agreement was reached, also turned down by members on February 1st by a vote of 81.9%.

The Air Transat Component is part of CUPE's Airline Division, which represents more than 18,500 flight attendants employed at Air Transat, Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, Sunwing, WestJet, Encore, Calm Air, Canadian North, Pivot Airlines, Flair Airlines, PAL and Pascan.

CUPE is Canada's largest union with 740,000 members across the country. It represents workers in health care, emergency services, education, early learning and child care, municipalities, social services, libraries, utilities, transportation, airlines and more.

