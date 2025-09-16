Wage portion of the agreement will head directly to arbitration

All other items, including ground pay, already in force

No labour disruption can be initiated, and flights will continue to operate as normal

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) reached a four-year tentative agreement for its flight attendants in August. This agreement, which was not ratified by the flight attendants, was achieved without concessions from the union and included improvements to wages, pensions and benefits, while also including a mutually agreed-to modernization of compensation for work performed on the ground. Details about the agreement can be found here.

Logo d'Air Canada (CNW Group/Air Canada)

In contemplating the potential outcome of not ratifying the tentative agreement, the parties mutually agreed that the wage portion would be referred to mediation and, if no agreement was reached at that stage, it would continue to the arbitration process previously ordered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board. The parties also agreed that no labour disruption could be initiated, and therefore flights will continue to operate as normal.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, CUPE asked to dispense with the mediation process and have the wage component proceed directly to arbitration.

While remaining committed to the entirety of the process, Air Canada, in a spirit of cooperation, has agreed to CUPE's request. This will provide cabin crew with wage increases and their retro pay, dating back to April 2025, as soon as possible.

