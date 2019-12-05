CUPE Nova Scotia Women's Committee calls on province for prevention strategies and services to combat femicide

HALIFAX, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The CUPE Nova Scotia Women's Committee is encouraging members, co-workers, friends and families to take action to stop femicide and to attend a vigil in their community to observe the National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women on December 6th (see list of events below).

This year, the committee would like to bring attention to the report #CallItFemicide: Understanding gender-related killings of women and girls in Canada 2018.

Published by the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability (CFOJA), this study concluded that "a firm political commitment was required before any of the practical or technical steps could be progressed forward". Using the data and evidence found within the study, the CFOJA is calling for "the development of prevention strategies and services to combat femicide and other forms of violence against women". The report is available at https://femicideincanada.ca/callitfemicide.pdf.

"The CUPE Nova Scotia Women's Committee is asking the provincial government and the public to join the effort to put an end to femicide and violence against women and girls," says Nan McFadgen, CUPE Nova Scotia president.

"On December 6, we mark the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre, where 14 women were murdered. Gender-based discrimination and violence remain widespread in our workplaces and communities. Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ2+ women and women with disabilities experience higher rates of violence and intersecting impacts," says McFadgen.

"On this day, we join with thousands of union members and organizations of all kinds to increase public awareness and take action," says McFadgen. "Violence against women and girls must end."



December 6th events across Nova Scotia

Antigonish

Bloomfield Center, MacKay Room

5555 Union Place

12 to 1 p.m. .

Bridgewater

Woodland Gardens

130 Jubilee Road

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Halifax – two events

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, Kenneth Rowe Hall

1055 Marginal Road

9:45 to 12:05 p.m.

Reservations required: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/dec6ns

Ralph M. Medjuck Building

5410 Spring Garden Road

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Middleton

Holy Trinity Anglican Church

45 Main Street

7 p.m.

New Glasgow

135 Provost Street

6 p.m.

Pictou

Pictou Academy School

200 Louise Street

9 to 10 a.m.

Port Hawksbury

Port Hawksbury Civic Centre

606 Reeves Street

6 to 8 p.m.

Sydney

Every Woman's Centre

21 Trinity Centre, Sydney

7 p.m.

Truro

The Lotus Centre

67 Dominion Street

12 to 1 p.m.

Wolfville

Wolfville Farmers Market

24 Elm Avenue

4 to 6 p.m.

Yarmouth – two events

Nova Scotia Community College: Burridge Campus

372 Pleasant Street

10:30 a.m.

Candlelight Vigil at Frost Park

Main Street

5 p.m.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Nan McFadgen, CUPE NS President, 902-759-3231; Colleen Reynolds, CUPE Atlantic Communications, 902-809-2253

