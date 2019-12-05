CUPE Nova Scotia Women's Committee calls on province for prevention strategies and services to combat femicide
Dec 05, 2019, 09:27 ET
HALIFAX, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The CUPE Nova Scotia Women's Committee is encouraging members, co-workers, friends and families to take action to stop femicide and to attend a vigil in their community to observe the National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women on December 6th (see list of events below).
This year, the committee would like to bring attention to the report #CallItFemicide: Understanding gender-related killings of women and girls in Canada 2018.
Published by the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability (CFOJA), this study concluded that "a firm political commitment was required before any of the practical or technical steps could be progressed forward". Using the data and evidence found within the study, the CFOJA is calling for "the development of prevention strategies and services to combat femicide and other forms of violence against women". The report is available at https://femicideincanada.ca/callitfemicide.pdf.
"The CUPE Nova Scotia Women's Committee is asking the provincial government and the public to join the effort to put an end to femicide and violence against women and girls," says Nan McFadgen, CUPE Nova Scotia president.
"On December 6, we mark the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre, where 14 women were murdered. Gender-based discrimination and violence remain widespread in our workplaces and communities. Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ2+ women and women with disabilities experience higher rates of violence and intersecting impacts," says McFadgen.
"On this day, we join with thousands of union members and organizations of all kinds to increase public awareness and take action," says McFadgen. "Violence against women and girls must end."
December 6th events across Nova Scotia
Antigonish
Bloomfield Center, MacKay Room
5555 Union Place
12 to 1 p.m. .
Bridgewater
Woodland Gardens
130 Jubilee Road
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Halifax – two events
Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, Kenneth Rowe Hall
1055 Marginal Road
9:45 to 12:05 p.m.
Reservations required: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/dec6ns
Ralph M. Medjuck Building
5410 Spring Garden Road
5:30 to 8 p.m.
Middleton
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
45 Main Street
7 p.m.
New Glasgow
135 Provost Street
6 p.m.
Pictou
Pictou Academy School
200 Louise Street
9 to 10 a.m.
Port Hawksbury
Port Hawksbury Civic Centre
606 Reeves Street
6 to 8 p.m.
Sydney
Every Woman's Centre
21 Trinity Centre, Sydney
7 p.m.
Truro
The Lotus Centre
67 Dominion Street
12 to 1 p.m.
Wolfville
Wolfville Farmers Market
24 Elm Avenue
4 to 6 p.m.
Yarmouth – two events
Nova Scotia Community College: Burridge Campus
372 Pleasant Street
10:30 a.m.
Candlelight Vigil at Frost Park
Main Street
5 p.m.
