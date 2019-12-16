CUPE members ratify collective agreement that improves livability for lowest-paid members

VICTORIA, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 3886 support staff at Royal Roads voted on December 13 to ratify a new three-year collective agreement, signing off on the tentative agreement reached on December 9.

"We are pleased that members agreed that we key in on the living wage issue," said CUPE 3886 President Don Burrows, noting that 56 per cent of membership were working for less than a living wage. "We fought really hard for this, so that members at the lowest pay rate will now receive a living wage."

The new agreement follows the provincial mandate of two per cent increases in each year of the three-year contract that runs from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2022. Other items negotiated include an increase for safety footwear from $150 to $225 as well as reimbursement of protective clothing and wet weather gear required to work safely.

When on overtime callouts, CUPE 3886 members will now receive a meal expense reimbursement equal to the travel expense policy for dinner. Language improvements include changes to union time off that will benefit all workers as well as improvements for seasonal workers.

Burrows thanked the CUPE 3886 bargaining committee and CUPE National servicing representative for their work. Bargaining began in July with a half dozen sessions, including both full and half-days.

CUPE 3886 members provide custodial and housekeeping services, trades and technical support, and maintain all the grounds at Royal Roads University and Hatley Park Historical Site in Victoria. Learn more at https://3886.cupe.ca

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: CUPE National Servicing Representative David Scott: 250-384-8048; CUPE Communications Representative Dan Gawthrop: 604-999-613

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

