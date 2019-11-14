CUPE members in Bruce, Grey, and Wellington counties donate $100,000 to their communities

"Our members are so committed to their communities – not just through the services they deliver, but also by supporting the efforts of organizations that improve quality of life and advocate for equality and social justice," said Casey Hillier, President of CUPE Local 255.

"Each year, our members give roughly $10,000 to groups doing this work in the region. This year, our donations are focused on the South Grey Bruce Literacy Programme, Wes for Youth Online, the United Way Heating programme, and several local hospices. We are very proud to be able to contribute to our communities in this way."

CUPE Local 255 represents roughly 175 full-time and part-time workers at Bruce Telecom, Bruce County Highways, Municipality of Arran-Elderslie, the Township of Wellington North, and the Town of Hanover.

