CUPE K-12 local applies for mediation in Saanich schools dispute

SAANICH, BC, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 441 applied for mediation Friday, September 13 on behalf of K-12 members who work in Saanich School District 63.

CUPE 441 President Dean Coates said that the bargaining committee will be working hard to reach a settlement.

"Our members are dedicated and care deeply about the students they support, but need to be able to support their own children and families as well," said Coates.

Members include Education Assistants, Technical Support, Library Techs, Youth and Family Counsellors, Clerical, Custodial, Grounds, Maintenance, Transportation, Trades and District Support staff.

The local represents nearly 500 K-12 support staff workers. The members voted overwhelmingly at the end of August to take job action if necessary.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Dean Coates, CUPE 441 President: 778-700-0441; Paula Arab, CUPE Communications Representative: 403-889-9128

