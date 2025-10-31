Budget 2025 must create jobs by investing in people and infrastructure--not cuts and corporate giveaways

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - As workers and communities face growing uncertainty from Trump's trade war, inflation, and a rising affordability crisis, Canada's unions are calling on the federal government to use Budget 2025 to invest in people and infrastructure--not cuts and corporate giveaways.

"Workers are doing their part to hold this country together, our elbows are up, but they're being squeezed from every direction," said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. "This budget must invest in people and infrastructure".

Bruske warned that balancing the books on the backs of working people would only deepen inequality and stall economic recovery.

"Any move to shore up Canada's finances must be done fairly," she said. "That means asking those who've made record profits and amassed the most wealth to pay their share--not cutting services or putting the squeeze on workers."

Investing in people and communities

Canada's unions are urging the federal government to launch a new wave of public investment focused on shovel-ready municipal and provincial projects--including housing, schools, transportation, public health, and child care.

"These investments must come with strings attached," said Bruske. "They must create good union jobs, be community supporting, use Canadian procurement, and guarantee that the jobs stay in Canada for the long term."

Budget 2025 should also build the next generation of public infrastructure including housing, transit and energy, expand early learning and child care, and make major investments in public health care, including pharmacare and safe long-term care.

"Blank cheques to corporations won't solve the crises we face," added Bruske. "Public dollars must deliver public good--good jobs, good wages, and the services working families rely on."

Protecting jobs and preparing for the future

Canada's unions are calling for a comprehensive job creation plan built around public infrastructure and a funded net-zero industrial strategy developed with unions. The plan should invest in clean energy, manufacturing, and retrofit programs while ensuring workers in high-emitting sectors can transition to new, secure, unionized jobs with fair wages and benefits.

To help workers through economic shocks, the government must also modernize Employment Insurance--restoring federal contributions, improving benefits, and lowering eligibility requirements--so that no worker falls through the cracks in the next downturn.

Fair taxation and fiscal responsibility

Bruske emphasized that real fiscal responsibility means ensuring everyone pays their fair share.

"Workers shouldn't be asked to carry the burden of recovery while corporations hoard record profits," she said.

Canada's unions are calling for tax fairness measures, including:

Public country-by-country reporting for multinationals;

Maintaining the Digital Services Tax;

Increasing the capital gains inclusion rate;

Introducing wealth and windfall profit taxes; and

Investing in the Canada Revenue Agency to close loopholes and enforce compliance.

"When corporations and the wealthy pay what they owe," said Bruske, "Canada can invest in housing, health care, and good jobs for everyone."

Housing for everyone

The rising cost of homes and rents is taking a toll on workers whose wages are not keeping up. Workers want their government to make serious efforts to combat financial speculation in housing, starting with taxing house-flipping and vacant properties to capture windfall real estate gains that go to the wealthiest Canadians.

Canada's unions are calling on the government to put in place ambitious and direct funding for the construction of new, non-market, affordable public housing, including social housing and co-ops for all, including Indigenous peoples, survivors of domestic violence, and people living with disabilities and particularly for marginalized groups.

Putting workers first

"Workers built this country, and workers will build the future," said Bruske. "Budget 2025 must put people before profits--by investing in the infrastructure, jobs, and public services that make life more affordable and secure for everyone in Canada."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

