CUPE files to represent flight attendants at Swoop

OTTAWA, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) continues to reinforce its reputation as Canada's flight attendant union, as the union today filed to represent 170 flight attendants at Swoop, WestJet's low-fare airline.

"Swoop flight attendants have been calling out for transparent and fair work rules since day one and CUPE is excited to answer the call," said CUPE National President Mark Hancock. "Swoop flight attendants work hard and deserve a fair contract - and that's exactly what we're going to help them achieve."

A majority of cabin crew members at Swoop have signed cards to join CUPE, and an application has been made to the Canada Industrial Relations Board to certify CUPE as their union representation.

The move follows CUPE's successful unionization of flight attendants at WestJet's mainline carrier in July 2018 and at WestJet's Encore carrier earlier this month. Together with Swoop, CUPE will now represent roughly 4,000 flight attendants across WestJet's three carriers, and 15,000 flight attendants nationwide.

