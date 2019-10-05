CUPE education workers' talks continue today

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the 55,000 education workers they represent, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) are continuing their talks today with the province and the Council of Trustees' Associations.

These talks are aimed at ending the workers' current job action, which will escalate to full strike on Monday, October 7 if no deal can be reached before then.

The parties have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of negotiations in order to focus on reaching a settlement.

CUPE education workers are the backbone of the education system. In schools and board offices, their members work as education assistants, custodians and caretakers, early childhood educators, school secretaries, school library workers, administrative assistants, maintenance workers, tradespeople, instructors, IT technicians, field technology analysts, instructional assistants, nutrition service workers, payroll clerks, developmental support workers, health assistants, school safety monitors, social workers, psychologists, child and youth workers, educational intervenors, and in many more jobs.

