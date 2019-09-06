CUPE disappointed in court decision

Government should honour signed contract because that's what honourable people do - Gill

EDMONTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The President of CUPE Alberta is disappointed in today's court ruling removing the injunction against Bill 9 – the Kenney Government legislation that rewrites collective agreements of many public sector workers.

President Rory Gill said Alberta union members have a right to expect their government to abide by signed contracts.

"When Jason Kenney tears up your contract, even on small matters, it means he doesn't respect you," said Gill. "You wouldn't buy a toaster from someone who reneged on a deal, because that person has demonstrated they are not honourable."

Gill said that while CUPE is not part of the court decision, there are some CUPE contracts that are affected by Bill 9.

"Alberta workers need to know that today's decision is a minor legal setback, and every public sector union is committed to fighting for their interests," said Gill. "A deal is a deal. That's basic schoolyard stuff."

CUPE is Canada's largest union, representing 680,000 members nationwide, including almost 38,000 Albertans.

