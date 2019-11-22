CUPE bargaining team members meeting November 23-24 to strategize for upcoming negotiations with province

ST. JOHN'S, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE's bargaining team will discuss contract proposals, member mobilization and the union's "no concession policy" at a strategy session taking place in St. John's on November 23 and 24, 2019. The union is preparing for bargaining with the province that will begin in the spring. Public sector contracts expire March 31, 2020.

Dozens of bargaining committee members will attend from 23 locals across the province, representing 3,800 members who work in health care, school boards, NL Housing, Government House, NL Public Libraries, and transition/group homes. In addition, union representatives from Memorial University and other sectors will also be present at the meeting this weekend.

CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier, as well as Lead Negotiator Ed White and Regional Director Jacquie Bramwell, toured the province in September, speaking with members from Labrador City to Burgeo, St. Anthony, Grand Falls-Windsor, Marystown and all points in between.

"We travelled 8,000 kilometres to 18 meetings to hear from our members directly, and what we heard from our members is that 'we're not taking one step back'," says Hillier. "They are deeply disappointed with the last round of bargaining and the Ball government's lack of respect for working class people in our province."

"Our membership will be ready, with boots on the ground."

