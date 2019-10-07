CUPE 900 welcomes District of Barriere workers

KAMLOOPS, BC, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Workers at the District of Barriere voted to become members of CUPE in a Labour Board vote held on October 3. The 12 municipal workers include outside and inside workers who maintain the District's wastewater, parks, roads and provide administrative services for residents.

"We're excited to welcome our newest members from the District of Barriere to our local," said CUPE 900 President Carmen Sullivan. "We look forward to working with them to negotiate a first contract and improve their work standards."

CUPE 900 now represents 940 members who provide municipal services in the communities of Ashcroft, Barriere, Chase, Clearwater, Clinton, Kamloops, Logan Lake, Lytton, and Merritt as well as Kamloops Golf and Country Club, Kamloops Wildlife Park, Rayleigh Waterworks District, and Thompson Nicola Regional District.

