CUPE 873-02, E-Comm bargaining talks go to mediation

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The BC Labour Relations Board has appointed mediator Trevor Sones to mediate contract talks between E-Comm Emergency Communications for British Columbia and CUPE Local 873-02 (Emergency Dispatchers of BC), which represents more than 500 emergency dispatchers, call takers and support staff in the province.

The last three-year agreement expired on December 31, 2018. The parties have held 13 bargaining sessions since mid-March, with little progress made on substantive issues, including wages and working conditions.

The first mediated talks will occur on September 27 at the LRB office.

CUPE 873-02 members are the first point of contact for most of B.C., daily receiving about 4,100 emergency calls. In recent years, their service has expanded from a select number of police and fire agencies in the Metro and Vancouver area to becoming the first point of contact province-wide for 9-1-1 callers in 25 regional districts, 40 fire departments, 33 police agencies and 99 per cent of B.C.'s 9-1-1 call volumes.

For more information about emergency dispatchers, visit www.weare911bc.ca

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Matthew Bordewick, CUPE 873-02 Unit Chair: 604.368.6423; Kevin Tilley, CUPE Servicing Representative: 604.292.0290; Dan Gawthrop, CUPE Communications Representative: 604.999.6132

