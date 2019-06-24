CUPE 779 K-12 Sea to Sky workers reach tentative agreement

SQUAMISH, BC, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 779, K-12 support workers at SD48 (Sea to Sky), reached a tentative agreement on June 21 following 7 bargaining sessions with the employer.

CUPE 779 President Andrea Smith said that bargaining was respectful on both sides and had high praise for her bargaining committee.

"Our whole bargaining team was absolutely awesome," said Smith. "We had a really great team with representatives from almost every type of service our members provide."

CUPE 779 members ratified the tentative agreement on Saturday, June 22. Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed this month.

Tentative agreements reached during local bargaining become part of the complete package members vote to ratify, that also includes the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

CUPE 779 members provide all non-teaching services including Education Assistants, Custodial, Maintenance, Bus Drivers, Mechanics, and Clerical – naming just a few.

The local represents almost 300 members in SD48 who support students in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton, as well as six Aboriginal communities: S k w x wú7mesh Uxwumixw, Lil'wat Nation, N'Quatqua Band, Samhquam Ucwalmicw, Skatin Nations, Xa'xtsa and the Metis, Inuit and Off-Reserve Aboriginal Nations.

For further information: Andrea Smith, President CUPE 779: 604-848-4194; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

